3 TIAA Mutual Funds You Need to Add to Your Portfolio

Previously known as TIAA-CREF, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA) was founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1918. TIAA had $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Mar 31, 2021. A major portion of its assets is allocated to stocks and fixed-income securities.

Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, offers financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 16,000 institutional investors. The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 258 offices located in 26 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds, viz., TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class TRPGX, TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Retirement Income Fund Retail Class TLRRX, and TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Growth Fund Premier Class TSGPX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class seeks to achieve long-term total return through both appreciation of capital and investment income. TRPGX invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities that its adviser believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both.

TRPGX focuses on large-cap securities that have high and fast growth potential and provide returns in the form of dividends, stock buy-backs or both. TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class has three-year annualized returns of 19.6%. TRPGX has an expense ratio of 0.55% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Retirement Income Fund Retail Class seeks maximum total returns over the long run through income, with capital appreciation as its secondary focus. TLRRX of funds invests in Class W shares of other funds of the Trust as well as in other investment pools or investment products.

TLRRX is designed for investors, who are already retired and may have begun taking systematic withdrawals post retirement. TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Retirement Income Fund Retail Class sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. As of the end of November 2021, TLRRX held 22 issues, with 21.2% of its assets invested in TIAA-CREF Core Bond W.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Growth Fund Premier Class aims for long-term capital appreciation with some current income. TSGPX invests the majority of its assets in equity underlying funds and the minority in fixed-income underlying funds.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Growth Fund Premier Class carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%. John Cunniff is one the fund managers of TSGPX since 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all TIAA Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.