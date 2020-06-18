3 TIAA Mutual Funds Worth Investing In

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 16,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 397 offices located in 19 countries. TIAA had around $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2019.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class TRRSX seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. TRRSX invests a large chunk of assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. The fund may invest a maximum of 15% of assets in securities issued by foreign entities. TRRSX has three-year annualized returns of 6.2%.

David Copp is the fund manager of TRRSX since 2005.

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Premier Class TRCPX seeks a high level of returns, primarily through growth of capital. TRCPX invests a huge chunk of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies, which are expected to be undervalued. The fund invests in companies as defined by the fund's benchmark Russell 1000 Value Index. TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Premier has three-year annualized returns of 0.7%.

TRCPXhas an expense ratio of 0.56% as compared with the category average of 0.99%.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Fund Retail Class TICRX seeks returns similar to the Russell 3000 Index. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities issued by companies after giving particular consideration to certain ESG criteria. TICRX has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%.

As of the end of April 2020, TICRX held 667 issues, with 5.23% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

