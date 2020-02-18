3 TIAA Mutual Funds to Grab Today

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 16,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 397 offices located in 19 countries. TIAA had around $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2019.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class TRRSX seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. TRRSX invests a large chunk of its assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. The fund may invest a maximum of 15% of its assets in securities issued by foreign entities. TRRSX has three-year annualized returns of 12.6%.

David Copp is the fund manager of TRRSX since 2005.

TIAA-CREF High-Yield Fund Retail Class TIYRX aims for high current income and capital growth when its primary objective is fulfilled. The fund mostly invests in higher-yielding fixed-income securities that are lower-rated. The fund may invest in domestic and foreign corporate bonds, loan participations and assignments and notes, debentures, preferred stocks and convertible securities. The fund invests the majority of its securities in debt and other fixed-income securities that are rated lower than investment-grade or other debt securities that offer high yields. TIYRX has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%.

TIYRX has an expense ratio of 0.63% compared with the category average of 1.02%.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Growth Fund Premier Class TSGPX aims for long-term capital appreciation with some current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity underlying funds and the minority in fixed-income underlying funds. TSGPX has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%.

As of the end of January 2020, TSGPX held 15 issues, with 20.4% of its assets invested in TIAA-CREF Bond Plus Inst.

