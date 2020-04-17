3 TIAA Mutual Funds to Consider

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 16,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 397 offices located in 19 countries. TIAA had around $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2019.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class TRRSX seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. TRRSX invests a large chunk of assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. The fund may invest a maximum of 15% of assets in securities issued by foreign entities. TRRSX has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

David Copp is the fund manager of TRRSX since 2005.

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Value Fund Premier Class TRVPX invests heavily in equity securities of mid-cap companies that are believed to be undervalued according to Teachers Advisors, Inc. TRVPX seeks a high level of total return through capital growth. TRVPX focuses on acquiring equities of companies that are located in the United States and have market capitalization within the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index. TRVPX has three-year annualized returns of 1.6%.

TRVPX has an expense ratio of 0.59% as compared with the category average of 1.09%.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Growth Fund Premier Class TSGPX aims for long-term capital appreciation with some current income. The fund invests majority of assets in equity underlying funds and minority in fixed-income underlying funds. TSGPX has three-year annualized returns of 2.8%.

As of the end of March 2020, TSGPX held 15 issues, with 20.8% of its assets invested in TIAA-CREF Core Plus Bond Instl.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all TIAA Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

