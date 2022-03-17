3 TIAA Mutual Funds to Buy for Superlative Returns

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 258 offices located in 26 countries. TIAA had around $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020.Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds, namely, TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Retail Class TIIRX, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Premier Class TRCPX, and TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class TRRSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Retail Class seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing a major portion of its net assets in income-producing equity securities which the fund manager believes have attractive valuations, has the potential to grow faster than the rest of the market, and gives return to the shareholders in the form of capital appreciation, dividend income and stock buy-back. TIIRX mainly focuses on large cap equity securities.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Retail Class has a three-year annualized return of 16.6%. As of the end of January 2022, TIIRX held 254 issues, with 7.09% of its assets invested in APPLE Inc.

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Premier Class seeks long-term total return, primarily through capital appreciation by investing a large portion of its net assets in equity securities of large domestic companies that are part of the Russell 1000 Index based on their valuations and potential worth according to their fund manager. TRCPX also invests a small portion of its assets in foreign investments.

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Premier Class has three-year annualized returns of 13.6%. TRCPX has an expense ratio of 0.56% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class aims for long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing a significant portion of its net assets in equity securities of domestic or foreign companies that are primarily engaged in or related to the real estate industry with significant real estate assets.TRRSX also invests a small portion of its assets in equity and debt securities of other industries.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class has returned 13.2% in the past three years. Brendan W. Lee has been one of the fund managers of TRRSX since mid 2006.

