3 TIAA Mutual Funds to Buy for Superlative Returns

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 258 offices located in 26 countries. TIAA had around $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds, namely, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class TRLCX, TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Retirement Income Fund Retail Class TLRRX and TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund Retail Class TCMGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class invests the majority of its assets in securities of U.S.-based large-cap companies. TRLCX invests in companies with market capitalization identical to those included on the Russell 1000 Value Index and in securities of companies believed to be undervalued.

TRLCX may invest a maximum of 20% of its assets in securities of companies located in foreign lands. TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class has three-year annualized returns of 19%. TRLCX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.94% and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Retirement Income Fund Retail Class seeks maximum total returns over the long run through income, with capital appreciation as its secondary focus. TLRRX of funds invests in Class W shares of other funds of the Trust as well as in other investment pools or investment products.

TLRRX is designed for investors, who are already retired and may have begun taking systematic withdrawals post-retirement. TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Retirement Income Fund Retail Class sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%. John Cunniff is one of the fund managers of TLRRX since 2007.

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund Retail Class aims for a favorable total return over a long period of time. TCMGX invests the majority of its assets in securities of medium-sized domestic companies as defined by the Russell Midcap Growth Index, which the investment adviser believes has the opportunity for growth.

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund Retail Class has three-year annualized returns of 25.5% and carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. As of the end of November 2021, TCMGX held 108 issues, with 2.6% of its assets invested in Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all TIAA Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.