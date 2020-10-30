3 TIAA Mutual Funds to Buy for a Steady Portfolio (Revised)

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 397 offices located in 19 countries. TIAA had around $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retirement Class TEMSX aims for favorable long-term total return, primarily through capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets primarily in a portfolio of emerging markets securities. TEMSX has three-year annualized returns of 2.9%.

Barton Grenning is the fund manager of TEMSX since 2015.

TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Retail Class TINRX aims for a favorable long-term total return primarily through capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of its benchmark index, the Russell 3000Â Index. TINRX has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%.

TICRX has an expense ratio of 0.33% as compared with the category average of 0.91%.

TIAA-CREF Quant Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund Retail Class TSMEX aims for favorable long-term total return, primarily through capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in small-cap and mid-cap equity securities that have prospects of significant long-term capital appreciation. TSMEX has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%.

As of the end of August 2020, TSMEX held 341 issues, with 0.98% of its assets invested in Horizon Therapeutics PLC.

