3 TIAA Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio for Solid Returns

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 258 offices located in 26 countries. TIAA had around $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds, namely, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class TRLCX, TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Retirement Class TRGIX and TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class TRPGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Classinvests the majority of its assets in securities of U.S.-based large-cap companies. TRLCX invests in companies with market capitalization identical to those included on the Russell 1000 Value Index and in securities of companies believed to be undervalued.

TRLCX may invest a maximum of 20% of its assets in securities of companies located in foreign lands. TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class has three-year annualized returns of 15%. TRLCX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Retirement Class seeksgood long-term total return, primarily through income-producing equity assets, through both capital appreciation and investment income. TRGIX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities.

TRGIX invests in assets that have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both. TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Retirement Class has three-year annualized returns of 19%. Susan Kempler has been a fund manager of TRGIX since 2005.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class seeks to achieve long-term total return through both appreciation of capital and investment income. TRPGX invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities that its adviser believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both.

TRPGX focuses on large-cap securities with high and fast growth potential that provide returns in the form of dividends, stock buy-backs or both. TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. As of the end of December 2021, TRPGX held 266 issues, with 6.74% of its assets invested in Apple, Inc.

