3 TIAA Mutual Funds That Are a Must For Your Portfolio

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors.

The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 258 offices located in 26 countries. TIAA had around $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds, namely, TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class TRLCX, TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class TRPGX and TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund Retail Class TCMGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class invests the majority of its assets in securities of U.S.-based large-cap companies. TRLCX invests in companies with market capitalization identical to those included on the Russell 1000 Value Index and in securities of companies believed to be undervalued.

TRLCX may invest a maximum of 20% of its assets in securities of companies located in foreign lands. TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Fund Retirement Class has three-year annualized returns of 14.3%. TRLCX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.94% and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class seeks to achieve long-term total return through appreciation of capital and investment income. TRPGX invests the lion’s share of its assets in equity securities that its adviser believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class focuses on large-cap securities that have the potential to appreciate faster and provide returns to shareholders in the form of dividends, stock buy-backs or both. TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Fund Premier Class has three-year annualized returns of 20.3% and carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Susan Kempler is one of the fund managers of TRPGX since 2005.

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund Retail Class aims for a favorable total return over a long period of time. TCMGX invests the majority of its assets in securities of medium-sized domestic companies as defined by the Russell Midcap Growth Index, which the investment adviser believes has the opportunity for growth.

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Growth Fund Retail Class has three-year annualized returns of 20.2% and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. As of the end of September 2021, TCMGX held 115 issues, with 2.4% of its assets invested in DexCom Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all TIAA Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

