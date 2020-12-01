3 TIAA Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Previously known as TIAA-CREF, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA) was founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1918. TIAA had $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2020. The major portion of its assets is allocated to stocks and fixed income securities.

Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, offers financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 16,000 institutional investors. The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 258 offices located in 26 countries.

Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund Retirement Class TEWCX aims for long-term total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities. It invests in a manner that imitates the investment performance of the overall U.S. stock market while focusing on certain environmental, social and governance criteria. TEWCX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%.

TEWCX has an expense ratio of 0.57% compared with the category average of 0.91%.

TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Retail Class TINRX aims for a favorable long-term total return primarily through capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of its benchmark index, the Russell 3000Â Index. TINRX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%.

As of the end of September 2020, TINRX held 2,968 issues, with 5.6% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Growth Fund Premier Class TSGPX aims for long-term capital appreciation with some current income. The fund invests the majority of assets in equity underlying funds and the minority in fixed-income underlying funds. TSGPX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1and has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%.

John Cunniff is the fund manager of TSGPX since 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all TIAA Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (TINRX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (TSGPX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (TEWCX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.