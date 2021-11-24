3 Thrivent Mutual Funds You Must Definitely Buy

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $ 23.8 billion worth of assets as of Dec 31, 2020. Thrivent Financial has more than $162 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2.3 million customers and has more than 100 investment professionals.

Moreover, Thrivent Mutual Funds has invested in more than 20 actively managed, solution-based mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing, and has a strong record of competitive performance.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Thrivent mutual funds, viz., Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class A AASMX, Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class A TAAAX, and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S TSCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class A aims for long-term capital growth. AASMX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small companies. The market capitalization of these companies is equivalent to those included on the Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small-company market capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 19.3%. As of the end of August 2021, AASMX held 88 issues with 2.3% of its assets invested in TTM Technologies Inc.

Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class A aims for long-term capital growth. TAAAX invests in a combination of other funds managed by the Adviser and directly held financial instruments. It is meant for investors who seek greater long-term capital growth and are not averse to higher levels of risk and volatility. Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class A allocates its assets mainly in equity securities.

Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 17%. Stephen D. Lowe is one of the fund managers of TAAAX since 2016.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small companies. TSCSX particularly focuses on companies that have market capitalization equivalent to the ones included on the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small-company market-capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S has three-year annualized returns of 19.7%. TSCSX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Thrivent mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.