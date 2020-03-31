3 Thrivent Mutual Funds to Grab Today

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $20.9 billion worth of assets as of December 2019. Thrivent Financial has more than $152 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2 million customers and has more than 110 investment professionals.

Moreover, Thrivent Mutual Funds has invested in 20 actively managed, solution-based mutual funds across a wide range of categories including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing, and has a strong record of competitive performance.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Thrivent Medium Capitalization Stock Fund Class S TMSIX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of medium-capitalization companies. TMSIX has a three-year annualized return of 4.6%. The fund carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

As of the end of December 2019, TMSIX held 60 issues, with 3.11% of its assets invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Thrivent High Yield Fund Class A LBHYX aims for high current income. The fund invests most of its assets in high-yield, high-risk bonds, notes, debentures and other debt obligations. LBHYX has a three-year annualized return of 3.9%. The fund carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Paul J. Ocenasek is the fund manager of LBHYX since 1997.

Thrivent Large Cap Growth Fund Class S THLCX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. The non-diversified fund mostly focuses on equity securities of large domestic and international companies which have market capitalizations equivalent to those included in indices such as the Russell 1000 Growth Index and S&P 500 Index etc. The fund aims for long-term capital growth. THLCX has a three-year annualized return of 15.4%. The fund carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

THLCX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 1.06%.

