3 Thrivent Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Thrivent mutual funds, established in 1970, currently oversee $25.1 billion in assets. These funds are actively managed by Thrivent Asset Management and cater to different levels of risk tolerance. With over 20 solution-based funds, Thrivent provides strategies for both wealth accumulation and distribution to help achieve goals. The funds stand out as a reliable option for investors seeking an investment strategy that delivers consistent performance.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Thrivent mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund TSCSX seeks long-term capital growth by investing in small-company common stocks and securities convertible into small-company common stocks.

Matthew D. Finn has been the lead manager of TSCSX since Mar 19, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like TTM Technologies, Inc. (2.6%), Enovis Corp (1.9%) and Forward Air Corp (1.9%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

TSCSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.9% and 9.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.81% compared with the category average of 1.03%. TSCSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund TMSIX seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks of mid-sized companies. TMSIX advisors invest in companies that are in their growth stage of development and already have a proven earnings performance.

Brian J. Flanagan has been the lead manager of TMSIX since Feb 12, 2004. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (3.5%), NVR, Inc. (3.3%) and United Rentals, Inc. (3%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

TMSIX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.1% and 8.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.75% compared with the category average of 0.94%. TMSIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Thrivent Large Cap Value Fund TLVIX seeks current income, long-term growth and capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing equity securities.

Kurt J. Lauber has been the lead manager of TLVIX since Mar 19, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Cisco Systems, Inc (2.7%), Alphabet Inc. (2.5%) and Wells Fargo & Co (2.5%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

TLVIX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.8% and 9.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.56% compared with the category average of 0.94%. TLVIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

