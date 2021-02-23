3 Thrivent Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Thrivent Financial had $152 billion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019. It has invested in 24 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Also, it serves more than two million customers and has more than 100 investment professionals. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing options and has a strong competitive record.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Thrivent funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S TSCSX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests majority of its assets in equity securities of small companies. The fund particularly focuses on companies which have market capitalizations equivalent to ones included in Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small company market capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc. TSCSX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%.

As of the end of November 2020, TSCSX held 93 issues with 1.97% of its assets invested in Western Alliance Bancorp.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund Class S TMSIX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund manager invests majority of assets in equity securities of mid-sized U.S. companies. The market capitalization of these companies is equivalent to those included on the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P MidCap 400 Index. TMSIX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has a three-year annualized return of 9.5%.

Brian J. Flanagan is the fund manager of TMSIX since 2004.

Thrivent Limited Maturity Bond Fund Class A LBLAX aims for a high level of current income with consistent stability of principal. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in debt securities or preferred stock in at least the "Baa" major rating category by Moody's or "BBB" major rating category by S&P. LBLAX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

LBLAXhas an expense ratio of 0.61% compared with the category average of 0.72%.

