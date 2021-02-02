3 Things You Shouldn't Do Before Refinancing Your Mortgage

Image source: Getty Images

There's a reason so many homeowners have been rushing to refinance their mortgages lately. Refinance rates are sitting near historic lows, so if you apply for a new home loan, there's a good chance you'll snag a much lower interest rate than what you're currently paying. The result? You could lower your monthly housing costs substantially.

But if you're going to apply to refinance your mortgage, there are certain pitfalls you should avoid along the way. Here are a few moves you shouldn't make if you're planning to refinance soon.

1. Apply for another loan

The lower your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), the more likely you'll be to get approved for a refinance. Your DTI measures your monthly debt payments relative to your wages, and taking on a new loan will drive that ratio up. You're better off waiting to apply for a new loan -- even a smaller one -- until you've closed on your refinance.

2. Get a new job

Mortgage lenders like to see a solid work history from applicants. As such, if you switch jobs right before applying, it could make lenders less comfortable giving you a home loan. After all, if you're new to your job, who's to say it will work out or that the position is stable? If you have the option to delay a new job offer until after you refinance, do it. The only exception is if you're currently underemployed and have an opportunity to take on a full-time job at a higher salary. In that case, getting a new job could actually make you a more attractive mortgage candidate.

3. Make a large purchase

Many people can't afford a large purchase outright, whether it's a car, furniture, or electronics, so they finance it instead. But if you go that route, it'll drive up your DTI too. Even if you can pay for your purchase outright, your lender is likely to ask to review several months of bank account statements before agreeing to loan you money. If that lender sees that you've taken out a large chunk of cash, it may question whether you're a responsible spender. Or, it may not take kindly to you now having less money on hand to pay your mortgage in the event you lose your job. It's for these reasons that you're better off delaying a large purchase until after your refinance is complete.

Be strategic when refinancing a home loan

Many borrowers think that since they already have a mortgage, swapping it out for a new one will be a breeze. But remember, having a mortgage doesn't guarantee you'll qualify to refinance. Lenders will look at a number of factors, from your credit score to your existing debt to your income and cash reserves, when making that determination. If you want to increase your chances of getting to refinance at today's great rates, avoid the above moves, or at least put them off until your home loan is already in place.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure here.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.