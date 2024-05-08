3 Things You Pay For That Should Be Free (and Where They Still Are)

Many of us in the United States take access to clean water for granted. It’s not nearly as easy to access in other parts of the world — around two billion people still lack access to safe drinking water, according to World Bank Blogs.

Concerns about climate change and its impact on drinking water are growing in the U.S. and across the world. While many in the U.S. consider clean water a free item for everyone, lawmakers and activists are sounding the alarm about treating water as a commodity.

It has gotten so much attention, that some lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban treating water as a commodity. The attention to this issue has also caused some activists in the U.S. to ask: What things do we pay for in the U.S. that should be free like in other places?

Healthcare

According to The New Republic, “…all over the world, societies socialize many other public goods that we deem vital.”

Let’s take a look at healthcare. The debate continues in the U.S. over dealing with rising healthcare costs and improving access so more families can receive the care they need.

This is not the case in many countries, which have rejected the idea of private profit in healthcare and made it a public responsibility.

Child Care

As the workforce adjusts to the new realities of the coronavirus pandemic, many families have been struggling with the decision over child care.

In Alabama, for instance, lawmakers have looked at tax breaks for businesses that help workers afford childcare. According to ABC News, “Supporters said that child care costs are a barrier for many parents considering returning to the workforce.”

Education and Playgrounds

Let’s look at two items in the U.S. that remain free — K-12 schools and public playgrounds. They have been mentioned by those who support bills to ban treating water as a commodity. “In the United States, we’d be outraged if children were charged fees to attend K-12 schools or use public playgrounds,” according to The New Republic.

