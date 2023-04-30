3 Things You Need to Know From ASML Earnings

If you want to make the most advanced semiconductors, you have to work with ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). It's that simple. But can it remain the leader in advanced chip lithography? We just learned a lot more in its first-quarter earnings. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss three key things from ASML's report that really stood out. Check it out to learn more.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 28, 2023. The video was published on April 30, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than ASML

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ASML wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has positions in ASML. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.