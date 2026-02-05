3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Vireo Growth Today

Key Points

Even before the purchase, Vireo Growth had a strong third quarter.

The Hawthorne subsidiary was seen as a drag on Scotts Miracle-Gro's margins.

Vireo has been aggressive in mergers and acquistiions.

10 stocks we like better than Vireo Growth ›

Vireo Growth (OTC: VREOF), a cannabis grower and retailer with 166 dispensaries across 10 states, made a big change on Jan. 28 when it agreed to purchase the Hawthorne Gardening subsidiary from Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) for an undisclosed amount of shares of Vireo. The deal is expected to close in the first or second quarter of 2026. Hawthorne sells nutrients, lighting, and other materials for indoor and hydroponic gardening in North America, much of which is designed for cannabis growing.

Thing 1: Vireo Growth has big plans and the Hawthorne segment is part of that

Vireo is one of the fastest-expanding cannabis companies. In late December, the Minnesota company purchased the Eaze brand for $47 million, giving it a footprint in key markets, including Florida and California, as well as additional operations in Colorado, all part of Vireo's aggressive expansion efforts. Just weeks before the Eaze acquisition, it spent $49 million to buy the Colorado assets of PharmaCann, giving Vireo an additional 17 dispensaries in the state, bringing its total to 41. In October, it bought out the outstanding senior notes of Medicine Man Technologies, doing business as Schwazze, for $62 million in Vireo stock. This means Vireo is the majority owner of the restructured company and allows it to sell, keep, or retain some or all of Schwazze's 46 dispensaries and two manufacturing plants in Colorado and New Mexico.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Vireo also absorbed Nevada cannabis company Deep Roots Harvest and Missouri company Proper Brands in 2024, along with WholesomeCo Cannabis in Utah.

The Hawthorne purchase makes Vireo more vertically integrated and should, ultimately, provide cost savings. By owning its own supplier, Vireo can protect itself from delivery delays and shortages. It allows it to manage the quality of its products every step of the way -- from the very beginning to the final purchase. This setup also helps it save money, giving Vireo a major edge over its competitors.

Thing 2: Vireo Growth is dealing from a position of strength

Through the first nine months of the year, Vireo reported revenue of $164 million, up 121%, year over year, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $45 million, up 145%, compared to the same period a year ago. The company had $117 million in cash at the end of the quarter and hinted it plans to use it to take advantage of what it calls a distressed market for cannabis companies.

Thing 3: The bold move is still risky

Vireo has gone from having only 16 dispensaries across six states to as many as 166 across 10 states . With that kind of growth, there are plenty of concerns. Investors seem a little worried as the stock has fallen more than 6% so far this year.

There are complexities and costs involved with absorbing so many new companies. Another concern is Vireo's growing debt, which was $60.8 million at the end of the third quarter, before its Eaze, PharmaCann, and Hawthorne purchases. Along with that debt, its new investors will have expectations about revenue, market share, and business size that could lead Vireo to scale operations before it has strong quality control and reliable workflows. There are plenty of examples of cannabis companies that grew too fast and suffered the consequences, including Gold Flora and MedMen, which are no longer around, as well as larger companies that needed to restructure after moving too quickly.

Cannabis stocks in general are volatile and Vireo is no exception. First, it trades at around 55 cents a share, which is a flashing danger sign to begin with and adds to its unpredictability. The company's acquisitions could set it up for a strong future, but unless you don't mind a high level of risk in the short term, the stock is best left alone for now.

Should you buy stock in Vireo Growth right now?

Before you buy stock in Vireo Growth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vireo Growth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

James Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Scotts Miracle-Gro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.