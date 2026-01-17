3 Things You Need to Know About Medicare Advantage's Open Enrollment Period

Key Points

Medicare Advantage's open enrollment period is different from Medicare's fall open enrollment period.

Through Mar. 31, existing Medicare Advantage enrollees can make changes to their coverage.

If you're unhappy with your current Medicare Advantage plan, you have an opportunity to avoid being stuck with it for all of 2026.

A lot of older Americans are familiar with Medicare's fall open enrollment period. Each year, between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, Medicare enrollees can make changes to their coverage. That could mean switching from one Part D drug plan to another or choosing a new Medicare Advantage plan.

If you signed up for a new Medicare Advantage plan in late 2025, or if you kept your current plan but it changed for the worse, you may be regretting your decision at this stage of the game. And the good news is that all isn't lost.

Medicare Advantage actually has its own open enrollment period that runs annually between Jan. 1 and Mar 31. Here's what you need to know about how this period works.

1. It's only for people who have a Medicare Advantage plan currently

If you're not happy with your Medicare Advantage plan, you're in luck. Between now and March 31, you can make a switch if you're spending too much money on healthcare or have another problem with your current plan.

Do keep in mind, though, that Medicare Advantage's open enrollment period is only for people on a Medicare Advantage plan. If you're unhappy with your Part D drug coverage, you unfortunately won't be able to make a change right now. The same holds true if you regret sticking with original Medicare and want to get onto a Medicare Advantage plan instead.

2. You can only make a single change

During Medicare Advantage's open enrollment period, you can make one change to your coverage only. You can either switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan, or you can drop Medicare Advantage and sign up for original Medicare plus choose a Part D drug plan.

Once you choose a new plan, your coverage generally begins the first day of the month after you put in the request. It's important to weigh your options carefully, since your choice will then be locked in for the rest of the year.

3. It's important to look at your costs as well as your coverage

You may be looking to move off of your Medicare Advantage plan due to the high costs. Or it may be that you don't like the provider network you're limited to.

When scoping out alternative plans, make sure to look at the big picture. Figure out what each Medicare Advantage plan that's available to you charges in premiums, deductibles, and copays.

Also look at each plan's provider network. Make certain the specialists who know your health history well will still be available to you.

If you don't make any changes to your Medicare Advantage coverage between now and March 31, you'll generally have to keep your current plan for the rest of 2026. So it pays to explore your options over the next two and a half months, even if you're not seeing any glaring problems with your current Medicare Advantage plan right away. It's helpful to know what other choices are out there in case you find a better fit.

