3 Things You Are Doing Wrong If You Earn Over $300K and Still Live Paycheck to Paycheck

If you’re pulling in over $300,000 a year but still feel like your bank account is sprinting to the finish line every month, you’re not alone — and you’re definitely not “bad with money.”

High income doesn’t automatically equal financial ease, especially when lifestyle creep, hidden expenses and modern chaos sneak in. According to a recent Goldman Sachs survey, 40% of people who earn over $300,000 still live paycheck to paycheck.

Before you beat yourself up, let’s take a look at a few surprisingly common mistakes that keep even top earners stuck in the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle.

Confounding Liquidity and Wealth

“The most usual error made by high earners is that of confounding liquidity and wealth,” said Jeffrey Hensel, broker associate at North Coast Financial.

Most invest huge amounts on a speculative asset, a personal business or even high-end residential real estate without having sufficient cash to pay taxes, loan payment or a correction in the market. When circumstances narrow, they are compelled to dispose of good assets at low prices just because they managed to arrange their balance sheets towards growth and not survival.

Underestimating Risk Concentration

According to Hensel, underestimation of the risk concentration is another issue that occurs frequently. He noted that high earners tend to anchor their financial ecosystem to the source of their income.

“Tech founders who are overcompensated in stock options, real estate investors with nothing but property, or entrepreneur who reinvest all the dollars into a single business,” he added.

At his work place in lending, Hensel said the clients who perform better in the long term will have a liquidity that is collateralized and leverage used strategically but not emotionally.

Many High Earners Still Think Like Savers

“They work hard, set money aside but hesitate to invest decisively,” said Robert Cannon, financial advisor at Experity Wealth. He often meets professionals earning seven figures who leave large sums sitting in low-yield accounts because they fear market volatility.

“Yet inflation quietly erodes that value every year. Once you’ve reached financial stability, the biggest risk isn’t losing money, it’s letting it sit idle,” Cannon noted.

He explained that real wealth comes from a balanced strategy that blends equities for growth, property for diversification and alternative assets for stability.

Advice From Experts

“I tell clients to treat their money like an employee: It should always be working,” said Cannon.

To that end, he recommended automating contributions into a diversified portfolio and reinvesting returns so momentum builds over time.

“The goal isn’t chasing the highest return but ensuring every pound has a purpose,” Cannon added. “When your money keeps earning while you sleep, financial freedom stops being abstract and starts becoming real.”

