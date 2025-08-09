There was a time when certain everyday conveniences didn’t come with a price tag.

Personal finance expert Rachel Cruze points out how many of the things we used to enjoy for free have slowly turned into regular expenses in a recent Ramsey Solutions video.

From water to directory assistance, here are the things we’re now paying for that once cost nothing.

Water

Restaurants used to bring a complimentary glass of water for each person at the table before the meal started. Now a customer has to ask for water, and if they don’t specify tap water, they may be served bottled water, which comes with a fee.

Customers can request a complimentary pitcher of water or ice water for the table, so there’s plenty of water for all, per Food & Wine.

Internet News

There was a time when catching up on the news online was free. But now, when reading some news sources online, there is only a portion that the viewer is able to read before hitting a paywall. Then, to finish reading the article, the viewer has to subscribe and pay a fee.

Some search engines like Google or Yahoo still provide access to free news, but combining that with the news on several free streaming channels may be one of the only ways to stay informed without paying for it. These streaming channels offer free news with commercials: Haystack News, Sling Freestream, Zeam, Local Now, Very Local, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fox Local, Plex and NewsNation.

Directory Assistance

Remember when finding a phone number was easy? Dialing 411 for information could connect the caller with someone who could look up any phone number quickly. Today, Horizon charges $1.99 for that same service.

Using Google or another search engine to look for a phone number is still a free way to search.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Things We Pay for That Used To Be Free, According to Rachel Cruze

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.