3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks slipped last week as politics and world trade issues dominated headlines during a slow period for quarterly earnings reports. Both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) shed roughly 1% to stay near all-time highs.

The next few days will bring some highly anticipated earnings releases, which could send some individual stocks moving. Below, we'll preview the reports due out from Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) in the coming week.

Stitch Fix's growth rate

Concerns about competition may have eaten away at Stitch Fix's stock momentum in recent months, but the e-commerce specialist has an opportunity to change that narrative with its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The apparel-seller's last outing contained plenty of good news for shareholders, including rising customer engagement and shopper satisfaction. These usage metrics translated into financial wins including a growing active client base and improving profitability.

Image source: Getty Images.

Yet Stitch Fix shares still fell immediately after the report and have declined in the following weeks as investors chose to focus more on the company's premium valuation and the potential for larger players like Amazon to steal its market-share thunder.

We'll find out whether Stitch Fix is earning that valuation through continued robust client growth and rising gross profit margins as CEO Katrina Lake issues updates on management's expansion strategy into men's clothing and the new U.K. market.

Bed Bath & Beyond's traffic

Expectations couldn't be much lower heading into Bed Bath & Beyond's earnings report on Wednesday. While many national retailing chains -- notably Target and Walmart -- are seeing booming growth lately, the home-goods specialist isn't participating in that rebound. In fact, comparable-store sales dove 7% last quarter to mark an ominous start to the year following two consecutive years of roughly 1% declines.

Interim CEO Mary Winston and her team say the company is just in the early stages of a comprehensive rebound strategy that involves slashing costs, reducing inventory, and closing underperforming stores. Their main priority, though, is to end those sharp declines in customer traffic.

Signs of that impending stability might begin showing up in Wednesday's report. If it does, it would be a big relief to shareholders worried about accelerating market-share losses during the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Costco's membership trends

Costco posts its results on Thursday, and investors are expecting good news from the warehouse retailing giant. Like Walmart, it has enjoyed a strong uptick in customer traffic lately. And its monthly sales report in early September suggested that this positive momentum continued into the fiscal fourth quarter as comps grew 6% in the core U.S. market and across its global selling base.

Given volatility around tariffs and customer traffic trends, investors will be watching for signs of any slowdown for the consumer staples stock heading into the key holiday shopping crush. But they'll also be listening for updates to Costco's all-important membership metrics.

Renewal rates have been climbing into record territory despite higher annual fees. If that trend continues, and if shoppers continue shifting toward the high-margin "executive" status subscription tier, then earnings growth could accelerate next year to put further distance between Costco and its traditional retailing peers.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Costco Wholesale wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Amazon, Costco Wholesale, and Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool has the following options: short January 2020 $180 calls on Costco Wholesale and long January 2020 $115 calls on Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.