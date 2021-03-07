3 Things to Consider Before You Buy Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks

The coronavirus vaccine space is constantly changing. It began last year as high-risk. This year, companies have brought products to market. Risk has declined for those players and others that have successfully advanced candidates. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Feb. 26, 2021, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss three important points to keep in mind before investing in today's coronavirus vaccine market.

Corinne Cardina: Adria, could you give us three takeaways for investors looking at the COVID vaccine stock landscape.

Adria Cimino: Sure. I would say we should focus now on companies that can best adapt to new strains. That's really a very important thing right now because these mutations causing new variants are not going to stop. And so that's a real key point to be looking at. My second takeaway: It's important to consider outside factors. Because even if a vaccine is great, if for instance, like the U.S. market right now where the government has ordered so many vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna. So it might make it difficult for others in the U.S. in the near term. So, to look at outside factors that might affect vaccine orders. Finally, if you want to invest in this space, continue to watch the leaders, but also some smaller players because they can be pretty innovative and come up with new things. One I wrote about not too long ago was Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS), which is working on a coronavirus vaccine but very early stage. There are some opportunities in early stage companies as well.

