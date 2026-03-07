3 Things Retirees Must Know Before Taking a Mortgage at Today's Lower Rates

Key Points

Rates may seem more attractive lately, but they're hardly a bargain.

Mortgages are still a type of debt -- even if they're a "healthier" kind.

It's not a given that you'll be able to qualify for a mortgage as a retiree.

Mortgage rates have been frustratingly high for the past few years, so much so that many would-be buyers are opting to sit out the market rather than pursue their homeownership dreams.

But lately, mortgage rates have been easing. And if this trend continues, more retirees may be tempted to buy a home for the stability and opportunity to build equity.

If you're a retiree who's now looking into a mortgage, you should know that buying a home isn't necessarily a poor choice. But here are three crucial things to know before shopping around for a home loan.

1. Rates are nowhere close to historic lows

Today's mortgage rates are lower than they've been in recent years. But they're nowhere close to historic lows.

For much of 2020 and 2021, 30-year mortgages sat at under 3%. And while those historically low rates were fueled by the pandemic, even prior to the events of 2020, mortgage rates held steady for years in the 3% to 4% range.

In other words, a roughly 6% mortgage, which is what you may be looking at today, isn't a bargain. So don't rush to sign a mortgage because you think you're looking at a limited-time opportunity. There's a good chance that in the coming years, rates will fall even further.

2. A lower-cost mortgage is still debt

It's easy to get excited about lower mortgage rates. But do remember that a mortgage is still a type of debt -- even if it's the "healthy" type.

Before you apply for a mortgage, figure out what monthly payments you can afford based on your current retirement income. And if you're used to renting, remember that homeownership can bring about surprise costs like extra maintenance and unplanned repairs. If you're on a fixed income, those added expenses could throw your savings for a big loop.

3. Qualifying for a mortgage can be challenging in retirement

Mortgage lenders look at different factors when approving loan candidates, including credit scores, debt, and income. But if you don't have a strong enough income, you may be denied a loan.

The good news is that if you're on Social Security, that could work in your favor, since those benefits are generally considered a steady source of income. But even if you have a decent-sized nest egg, you may need to jump through some extra hoops to prove to a lender that you're capable of keeping up with your mortgage payments.

To be very clear, retired folks apply for mortgages all the time and get approved. Just don't be surprised if you end up having to provide a lot of documentation.

Falling mortgage rates may be something for prospective homebuyers to celebrate. But don't rush into a mortgage application without thinking things through first.

