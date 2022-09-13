3 Things Hybrid Office Tenants Are Demanding From Landlords

By Maciej Markowski, Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer, spaceOS

Hybrid working is new and we are still finding our way. So far there has been a lot of focus on what employees want and expect from hybrid working. And the implications for employers, in terms of productivity, collaboration and knowledge transfer.

But what does it mean as a tenant? Or as a landlord? We have identified three emerging trends from the switch to hybrid working.

Trend 1. The demand for flexibility

This is the root issue - hybrid working is all about flexibility. But the flexibility that employees crave does not sit well with conventional office tenancy terms or the needs of landlords to make a return on their investment.

In this environment, few corporates seeking office space feel comfortable signing 5-10 year leases as they simply can’t see far enough into the future to predict how many employees will need or want office space over such a long period.

Landlords, as a consequence, are increasingly moving away from conventional 10k m2 10 year leases to 1k m2 6 month leases. That means they effectively need 200x as many transactions to fill all their available space.

Under these circumstances, you either automate and optimize or you’re not in a happy place. Digitalization of a landlord’s entire portfolio enables leasing managers to build short-term proposals as if from lego blocks (this area + this area + these services) and automate invoicing and onboarding of tenants, further decreasing the burden on other parts of the landlord organization.

Trend 2. Technology enables convenience, social connectivity and more products/services

From a tenant’s point of view, it’s getting pretty hard to justify why they need to call people to report an issue in a building; why it’s impossible to find somebody who understands AI in the property; why it’s easier to order food from across town than from the building canteen; and why they need to carry a physical card to access the building anymore. Why can’t they book a parking space in the building, despite the fact that many are available? They’re often still assigned to people who don’t come to the office anymore. The list goes on.

These types of frictions can all be eliminated with the use of a building super app that integrates all the available services in one place.

Why not take it a step further and combine social-orientated tools into the app? Then people can connect themselves to the right people, whether they are inside their own organization or not.

Social tools also make it more likely people will come to the office. They can tag their favorite people to see who else is going to be there, so they don’t come to an empty space for nothing. Social-orientated tools mean they can book a desk next to the person or people they want to see and, if they are booking a space, get an alert. They can create teams and book 5 adjacent desks to bring the team in.

Tools exist now to let a tenant’s HR and FM teams measure the utilization of space (Do we provide enough desks for each team? Do we have enough collaboration and focus spaces? How are they used?) so they know if they’re running out of space and what sort of additional capacity is missing.

Those tools also let HR and FM managers understand how satisfied their teams are. Hybrid working is an experiment after all, a big change, and you need to know how it’s working out. Utilization + satisfaction data is the combination you need, few tools provide both.

These functional and social tools exist, sometimes in a single interface, but tenants currently have to provide them themselves. What if they were part of the occupancy package in leases and co-working spaces? Landlords can now offer these capabilities to their tenants and some are starting to win new tenant contracts as a result. Tenants are now demanding integrated digital tools as part of the deal.

Trend 3. Responding to ESG reporting requirements and optimizing carbon footprints

More and more organizations are signing up to net-zero ESG commitments. But stepping beyond statements of intent, to actual CO2 reductions, is going to be a whole lot easier if everybody is on board and pulling their weight.

Unfortunately, not everyone is yet. Even when they agree with the need for change, it’s hard to keep people engaged over a sustained period of time. What’s often missing is a feedback loop that shows the relevant data to employees in an easily digested format. Filling in that gap can motivate people to focus on energy saving measures and push for further progress.

More than a few landlords currently give tenants an energy bill based purely on m2 occupancy. That’s a complete no-go when it comes to coming regulations, putting an obligation on corporations to know their real carbon footprint. Plus it’s not fair - the heavy energy users are subsidized by efficient tenants, creating completely misaligned incentives.

There's much more that could be done to reduce carbon emissions. BMS (Building Management System) data has the potential to guide more intelligent decisions about how to maximize efficiency. For example, sensors in the building can detect when rooms are occupied or not and modify environmental characteristics accordingly. The data generated can also be mined to establish long term patterns that make predictions possible.

Today’s tools are getting better and better at understanding what number of people will show up in the building on any given day, which is gold that can be fed to the BMS.

Allowing tenants and organizations to view and track their carbon footprints will also be crucial to attracting new talent in the future, as ESG-transparent and sustainable workplaces will become a must-have for employees. It is this sort of engagement that is going to enable organizations to press on to the next level in their ESG commitments.

It’s early days in hybrid working but already tensions are arising between the needs of employees, tenants and landlords. Technology can’t solve everything, of course. Hybrid policies - or the lack of them - will play the leading role. But technology can offer substantial hybrid working efficiency gains, improve collaboration, reinforce companies’ moves to bring people back into shared office spaces, and improve sustainability reporting and performance. And automation of requests and processes offers landlords the means to keep costs under control despite huge increases in lease turnover.

