3 Things for Traders and Investors to Watch in Q2

It is that time again, when we as humans with our innate need to impose order on things, begin a new chapter. Not only are we closing the books on March, we are also marking the end of the first quarter, and entering the second. I know that turning a page on the calendar makes no difference to anything in reality, but it is a convenient excuse to look simultaneously backward and forward, learn what we can from the last three months, and predict what we can about the next three. So, what can investors expect from Q2?

If we glance at the chart for the S&P 500 above, the answer seems quite obvious. We are in a strong, sustained bullish pattern. There have been enough pullbacks to allow for some consolidation but each time, supports have held and the drop has been followed by a series of higher lows until we got back on track. That gradual grind up is even more apparent if we narrow the chart down to just the quarter that is ending:

That all says more of the same is the most likely scenario.

The problem is that, right now, there is a growing pessimism among analysts and pundits. There is a feeling that a serious pullback is coming, and with covid obviously not defeated, a mix of stubborn unemployment and inflation concerns rising, and tax hikes back in the political spotlight, a correction is coming soon. Will the chart win out and stocks continue to climb? Or will the bears finally be right, and a significant drop arrive in Q2?

Here are the three things that over the next three months that could decide that:

1. Covid Vaccinations: The vaccination program here and overseas is now well underway, and supply and availability of vaccines is improving every day. The continued success of that program is vital if stocks are to continue upward, and that can only happen if the vast majority of people get the shot.

After all we have been through, you would think that that was a given, but there are a significant number of people for whom that getting vaccinated isn't the easy decision it seems to be. That isn’t helped by the tendency of even “respectable” news outlets to promote fear in their relentless quest for clicks and eyeballs. Headlines such as this from ABC News, “Over 100 fully vaccinated people contract COVID-19 in Washington state, officials say” are not just misleading but, in the current climate, actually dangerous.

Read further into the article and you see that that is 100 out of over 1.2 million people vaccinated, less than 0.01%. Of course, a headline that reads “Vaccines shown to be 99.99% effective in Washington” is far more representative of reality, but that just wouldn’t drive the clicks. There will be enough people that read the headline only and use it to reinforce their prejudices. This sort of framing could not only negatively impact the economic recovery, but actually lead to people dying.

As logical as it is for everyone to get vaccinated, keep an eye on how many actually do as more states open up availability to everyone. That will decide whether the current surge in Covid cases is the last we see, and if so, how quickly things can get back to normal.

2. Earnings: Vaccine misinformation and conspiracies aside, the biggest dangers to the stock market right now are about fear of what might come, not anything that is actually happening. Usually, the biggest antidote to that kind of fear-based selling is a big dose of cold, hard good news. Q1 Earnings, which will start hitting the wire the week after next, can provide that.

The problem is that expectations are pretty high. The market is expecting over 23% earnings growth; understandable given that that is 23% up on the "lockdown quarter," Q1 2020, but a number that high is always vulnerable.

Fortunately, the guidance revisions data suggest that isn’t the case. The number of companies issuing positive EPS and sales guidance going into this earnings season is, according to FactSet, the highest since they started keeping track in 2006. Companies tend to only revise upwards when they are very confident, because failing to meet or beat an upwardly revised guidance is extremely embarrassing, so there is a good chance Q1 earnings will beat expectations.

3. The Fed: Last, but by no means least, the Fed’s actions, or expectations for those actions, must be followed closely. One could argue that ultra-low rates and loose monetary policy are the number one driving factor in the market’s post-Covid recovery, so any change there could be catastrophic.

Even though CPI numbers remain tame, there is a growing feeling that all the money that has been pumped into the system and high commodity prices have to have an impact soon, and inflation is coming.

Rising rates on Treasuries that reflect those fears have spooked traders a couple of times recently, but not because of what that means for the economy per se. What is scaring traders is the thought that rising prices may cause the Fred to reverse course and start raising rates and reducing liquidity. That is something that no one has seen for a long time, and it is no accident that the market has been so strong during the 12 years of accommodative Fed policy.

Final word

Predictions, as they say are hard, particularly those about the future, but there is one thing I can confidently predict for Q2 2021: there will be a lot of noise around markets and a whole host of people telling you to panic for various reasons. However, if there is to be a real problem, then, absent any Black Swans, it will come from yet another surge in Covid, disappointing earnings, or a change in Fed policy. Keep an eye on those three things and you will have a good chance of seeing trouble coming. If they all stay on track, though, stocks will continue grinding upwards and we will see yet more new highs.

