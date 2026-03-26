3 Things Financial Advisors Won't Tell You About Retiring in 2026

Key Points

Your planned withdrawal rate may not be the sure thing you think it is.

A near-term crash could put your entire retirement at risk.

The more flexible you are, the more financially secure your senior years are likely to be.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

One of the hardest decisions you might make in the context of retirement planning is figuring out when to bring your career to a close. While it's exciting to embrace that next stage of life, it can also be scary. And so it's very important to go in prepared.

The reality, though, is that retirees today are facing some unique challenges. Inflation has been a beast in recent years, driving living costs upward. And this year in particular, there's an overseas conflict and broad economic uncertainty to worry about.

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Your financial advisor may tell you that you're ready to retire in 2026. But they may not give you the scoop on these critical things.

1. Your so-called safe withdrawal rate may be anything but

For years, financial experts have touted the 4% rule as an optimal withdrawal strategy. The rule states that if you withdraw 4% of your IRA or 401(k) balance your first year of retirement and adjust future withdrawals for inflation, there's a strong chance of your savings lasting for 30 years.

But in today's environment, the 4% rule is far from foolproof. With the potential for lower market returns and higher inflation, sticking to a 4% withdrawal rate without adjusting for actual, real-time conditions could be disastrous.

Plus, your withdrawal rate should hinge on how your retirement account is invested more so than a general rule of thumb. If you have a stock-heavy portfolio coupled with a large cash buffer to cover two to three years of living costs, you may be able to get away with withdrawing more than 4% of your savings. If you're mostly invested in bonds with only a small share of your nest egg in stocks, a 4% withdrawal may be too aggressive, even if the market is good.

What your advisor should tell you is that the 4% rule may or may not be right for you. They should then help you test out different strategies to see what works best for you specifically.

2. A near-term market crash could be a disaster

There's no guarantee that the stock market is going to crash this year. But it's a concern to take seriously given current concerns.

The problem with a market crash early on in retirement is that if you're withdrawing from your portfolio at the same time, you risk locking in losses that permanently shrink your savings. Even if the market recovers quickly, once you've locked in those losses, there's no going back.

What your advisor should suggest is paying attention to market conditions and adjusting accordingly. In the event of a market decline, it could pay to delay retirement a bit to protect your savings on a long-term basis.

Your advisor may also want to suggest that you delay Social Security, which results in boosted benefits. That gives you inherent protection from future market crashes. If you're able to leave your portfolio untouched or withdraw minimally from it when the market is down, you reduce the risk of depleting your savings in your lifetime.

3. You may need to stay more flexible than you planned

For some people, retirement is a clear-cut transition. You work up until a certain date, and then you stop.

Given persistent inflation and all of the other aforementioned factors, retiring successfully in 2026 could mean having to be more flexible. That could mean picking up part-time work to supplement your savings (and perhaps allow for a delayed Social Security claim). It could also mean adjusting your lifestyle as needed to account for rapidly rising costs or market volatility.

Retiring in 2026 may seem like a daunting prospect -- but it doesn't have to be. With the right approach, you can put yourself in a stronger position to build a retirement that's not only financially secure, but resilient in the face of near-term and ongoing uncertainty.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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