3 Things DOGE Did in Trump’s First 100 Days and How They Affected Your Wallet

President Trump proclaimed at the beginning of his second term through several executive orders and initiatives designed to reshape the government and economy.

One of the most controversial was the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In just 100 days, DOGE officials slashed federal programs, eliminated thousands of jobs and froze spending across agencies.

For You: Trump’s Tariffs: Here’s What Economists Think Will Happen After the 90-Day Pause

Discover Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

While officials touted billions in savings, the financial fallout for everyday Americans was more complicated. From weaker consumer protections to longer wait times and higher out-of-pocket costs, here are three things DOGE did in Trump’s first 100 days and how they affected your wallet and the economy.

Mass Layoffs

One of DOGE’s most immediate and far-reaching actions was the mass restructuring of the federal workforce.

Aaron Razon, personal finance expert at Couponsnake, said for thousands of families, this meant the sudden loss of a stable income and the ability to manage day-to-day finances confidently.

“This move has had one of the most significant impacts in the financial lives of many American individuals and their households,” Razon said. “It directly cuts off the income of federal employees putting them in an uncomfortable financial situation and because it directly cuts their regular income, it puts them in a position where managing their finances becomes even more challenging.”

Check Out: I Asked ChatGPT What Will Get More Expensive When Trump’s Tariffs Go Into Effect, Here’s What It Said

The mass layoffs forced families to adjust their financial behavior, from cutting back on extras to delaying purchases and prioritizing essentials.

“The ripple effect of this reduction in consumer spending, also creates far reaching consequences for businesses, especially those in the retail and service sector because as consumers attempt to put a leash on their wallets,” Razon explained, “these businesses expenses decreased sales, which potentially leads to reduced revenue, inventory management and staffing adjustments.”

Halted Federal Funding

Another major decision by DOGE was to cancel or freeze thousands of government grants.

“Federal agency reforms led by DOGE have disrupted services, such as delays in Social Security or IRS processing, increasing financial strain for consumers reliant on timely government support,” said Kevin Brancato, senior vice president of product strategy at TechnoMile.

Many of the grants and services supported housing, childcare, utility assistance and food access. Without this support, many households had to absorb those costs directly, tightening already fragile budgets and cutting into local business revenues.

According to the Center for American Progress analysis, many of the DOGE cuts impact women and girls. The analysis explains that DOGE withdrew financial support from a housing aid initiative in Alaska, eliminating close to $500,000 in funds that had previously supported vulnerable populations in addressing housing discrimination and securing solutions to help them recover and move forward.

Weakened Consumer Financial Protections

In February, DOGE effectively cut nearly 90% of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) staff, eliminating about 1,500 jobs and crippling enforcement capacity.

Established in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the CFPB was created to stop abusive debt collection, crack down on predatory lending, hold banks accountable for hidden fees and serve as a financial watchdog.

According to the latest CFPB data, the agency’s investigations and enforcement resulted in over $21 billion in monetary compensation, principal reductions, canceled debts and other consumer relief.

In addition, the Associated Press reported that a federal judge halted the move in April, citing significant concerns because the cuts would severely weaken the agency and make it impossible for it to fulfill its legal responsibilities.

Although the CFPB remains officially open, the agency’s dramatic downsizing and operational freeze have forced it to abandon or withdraw major enforcement actions, according to Reuters.

Notably, it canceled a $60 million settlement with Toyota’s financing arm. It dropped a lawsuit against Walmart related to junk fees for delivery drivers, effectively closing the book on high-impact consumer protection cases. Toyota was accused of steering customers into buying expensive and unwanted product bundles.

In a statement, Eric Halpern — former CFPB director who resigned in February 2025 — said the agency’s decision to cut back on enforcement amounted to a corporate pardon, according to Reuters. For allegedly harmed consumers, it means Toyota doesn’t have to provide refunds or restitution.

What To Watch

Looking ahead, experts said the next phase of DOGE’s agenda could bring even more direct impacts to household finances.

“In the next 100 days, consumers should watch for early efforts to reduce the deficit, likely through proposed changes to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare — moves that could affect household budgets,” Brancato said.

“At the same time, new tariffs may raise prices on everyday goods, putting upward pressure on consumer costs,” Brancato added. “However, these tariffs could also encourage domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, potentially creating new jobs and long-term economic resilience.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Things DOGE Did in Trump’s First 100 Days and How They Affected Your Wallet

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.