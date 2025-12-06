3 Things To Do Immediately When You Get an Unexpectedly High Medical Bill

If you’ve struggled to pay for a medical bill, you’re not alone. According to KFF, just under half of adults in the United States say it’s difficult to afford healthcare costs. Further, one in four say they or a family member in the household had problems paying for healthcare in the past year.

If you find yourself facing an unexpectedly high medical bill, here are three things to do immediately.

1. Look at an Itemized Bill

“Some people just take the bill and pay it because they feel like they have no choice,” said Taylor Kovar, certified financial planner (CFP) and CEO of 11 Financial. “I always recommend slowing down and asking questions first.”

To do this, Kovar said to get an itemized bill, check it against your insurance and make sure everything was coded right. Once you know the real number, call the provider and ask what options they have available.

2. Explore Your Payment Options

“Medical bills have more flexibility than people realize,” Kovar added. “You can negotiate, ask for a cash rate or set up a simple payment plan. A little pushback can save you a lot.”

You may be surprised to learn that many hospitals offer payment plans, but you usually have to call the hospital billing office to learn about these plan options.

“Negotiate with the biller,” said Dr. William Soliman, CEO of Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs. “If you owe money, ask what payment options are available if you pay the entire amount upfront. You would be surprised that many billing departments are willing to negotiate costs down by up to 50% of the original bill.”

3. Know Your Rights

It may be beneficial to educate yourself on consumer protections that help privately insured patients facing bills for emergency services and air ambulance transport. As noted by the USC Price School of Public Policy, you may be able to save some money from what the bill states if you had an emergency and went to a healthcare provider outside of your network.

