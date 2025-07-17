3 Things Crypto Investors Need to Know About the Genius and Clarity Acts Making Their Way Through Congress This Week

Key Points During "Crypto Week" starting July 14, Congress will review two key pieces of crypto legislation.

The Genius Act will set the rules of the road for stablecoins, which are already a $250 billion industry.

The Clarity Act will provide far-reaching market structure regulation, similar to what already exists in Europe.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

The day before the official start of "Crypto Week" in Congress, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a new all-time high of more than $123,000. That tells you all you need to know about how much market participants are anticipating the arrival of new crypto legislation.

The U.S. House of Representatives will deliberate on two key pieces of legislation during Crypto Week: the Genius Act and the Clarity Act. Here's what you need to know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Legitimacy for stablecoins

Let's start with the Genius (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins) Act, which recently passed through the Senate, and is close to making its way to the White House for a final signature from President Donald Trump. The goal of the legislation is simple: to spell out the rules of the road for stablecoins.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged 1:1 to a fiat currency, like the U.S. dollar, and are sometimes referred to as digital dollars. They have surged in popularity, and are now a $250 billion industry. They are growing so quickly that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent thinks they might be a $2 trillion industry within just a few years.

The problem is that, until now, there were no clear rules for who can issue them, who can invest in them, and how they must be collateralized. Once the Genius Act gets approved by the House and these details are ironed out, the list of private-sector companies looking to issue their own dollar-backed stablecoins will likely skyrocket. Already, Amazon and Walmart are among the companies reportedly exploring new stablecoin launches.

Boost in institutional demand for cryptocurrencies

The second major piece of legislation under consideration this week is the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, better known as the Clarity Act. As the name suggests, it will provide transparency about what types of digital assets can be created, who can buy them, and how they will be regulated. This type of legislation is typically referred to as market structure regulation, and its closest analogue is the new Mica (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation in Europe.

As it stands now, it looks like there will be two primary crypto regulators. In addition to the SEC, which has been the de facto regulator until now, there will also be the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This is very important, because the SEC has historically taken a very skeptical view of cryptocurrencies. Further changes in the SEC's focus under the Trump administration now look like a near certainty, and that means a more hands-off approach to crypto.

In theory, the Clarity Act should boost institutional demand for all digital assets, and not just Bitcoin. Publicly traded companies won't have to be as worried about adding digital assets to their balance sheet, and asset management firms will be far more likely to offer Bitcoin and other crypto-related products to their clients.

Unlike the Genius Act, however, the Senate has not yet come up with its own version of the legislation. Plans are to have a Senate version ready by the end of Crypto Week, but a final signature from Trump won't come until September at the earliest. That's because Congress is just days away from its summer recess, and there probably won't be enough time to get everything done by August.

Merger of traditional finance with crypto finance

The big picture here is that the Genius Act, combined with the Clarity Act, will result in a merger of traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi). As a result, retail investors should see an explosion of new financial products featuring Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, including new crypto lending products.

If that happens, then DeFi could once again become a hot new buzzword, much like it was during the previous crypto bull market rally, when Ethereum skyrocketed to prominence. This time around, Wall Street is fully behind the growth of DeFi. And, in some cases, it is actually leading the charge, especially when it comes to tokenization (the transformation of real-world assets into digital assets on the blockchain).

Don't forget about tariffs

All of this, of course, should be incredibly bullish for the crypto market in the second half of 2025. If the recent price behavior of Bitcoin is any indication, there will be gains in most cryptocurrencies as we head into the fall.

But don't forget about tariffs. Crypto Week comes amid a backdrop of higher tariffs levied against the likes of Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and the European Union. The tariff deadlines keep getting pushed back, but at some point, the rubber is going to hit the road.

So, before you jump headfirst into the crypto pool this summer, make sure you understand the risks involved. For new crypto legislation to be a real game-changer, Congress first needs to clear up the situation surrounding tariffs and global trade.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $679,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,308!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Dominic Basulto has positions in Amazon, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.