3 Things Boeing Needs to Do to Fix Its Broken Culture

A spate of emails disclosed to the FAA make Boeing look bad, and the process it used to design its troubled 737 MAX jet look even worse. Here are three steps the company needs to take to turn things around.

Emails disclosed to the Federal Aviation Authority make Boeing look bad, and the process the company used in designing its troubled 737 MAX jet look even worse. The commercial aerospace giant’s culture needs an overhaul. Boeing should start by examining its core beliefs and figuring out what went wrong.

“This airplane [the 737 MAX] is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys,” reads one of the new internal emails disclosed Thursday. It’s a bad look, to say the least.

“We regret the content of these communications and apologize to the FAA, Congress, our airline customers, and to the flying public for them.” reads a statement that Boeing (ticker: BA) posted on its website. “We have made significant changes as a company to enhance our safety processes, organizations, and culture.”

Its corporate culture, as Boeing’s statement hints, has become a problem. “To the layperson, the definition of culture is ‘the way we do things around here.’ Boeing needs to re-examine its core values,” William Klepper, a management professor at Columbia Business School, tells Barron’s. “I would call [Boeing’s issues] a systemic problem at this point.”

Boeing, like many other corporations, lists its values on its website. The top three are integrity, excellence, and safety. After emails, whistleblower reports about manufacturing, and, tragically, two fatal MAX jet crashes inside of five months, aviation stakeholders can say a gap between values and actions has formed.

Evaluating culture, especially problems with culture, can feel soft and difficult to measure. Investors are often left examining issues of culture in the aftermath of significant problems. Still, they should pay attention. Boeing stock has been stuck in a narrow trading range for almost a year. Asking harder questions earlier could have alerted shareholders to problems or helped Boeing management avoid them all together.

Here are three things Boeing needs to do to fix its broken culture. Investors should keep an eye on them to gauge its progress.

Boeing should dump its “partnering for success” cost-saving program. At best, it makes Boeing more efficient. At worst, it squeezes supplier profit margins. The program was begun years ago under then-CEO Jim McNerney. Boeing wasn’t immediately available to comment when asked about the future of the program.

“What we are really trying to do is reduce the cost of producing the airplane and that is both internal to Boeing as well as reducing the cost at our supply chain,” Larry Loftis, general manager of the 787 program, said back in 2012, shortly after “partnering for success” entered the corporate vernacular.

“Through our market-based affordability initiative, we plan to set the industry standard for efficiency and productivity,” explained McNerney about a year after Loftis’ comments. “That effort, now bolstered by our ‘partnering for success’ program...allowed us to further increase our competitive position through operating cost reductions of more than $3 billion.”

A focus on costs up and down the supply chain is appropriate for most businesses. But the language is problematic and jet makers, frankly, should never compete on costs. Jet manufacturing is a duopoly producing a low number of products priced in the tens of millions or hundred of millions of dollars. It is less competitive than, say, automotive manufacturing. Engineering quality needs to trump costs.

Engineering excellence is important to an aerospace organization. Flying is safe but complicated, and passengers cede control when boarding a jet. That gives jet makers a higher level of responsibility than many other manufacturers. Boeing, in the past, has outsourced some engineering work to firms such as HCL Technologies and Cyient, preferring oversight to doing the work internally.

HCL has worked on the 787 program. It wasn’t immediately available to comment on other programs worked on. Cyient recently confirmed its relationship with Boeing but didn’t comment on specific programs.

“Cyient has 20 years of aerospace engineering and manufacturing experience with over 3,000 aerospace engineers having delivered over 42 million hours of engineering solutions to aerospace clients,” reads a Cyient statement addressing the issue.

The issue, however, isn’t about Cyient’s experience. Boeing should bring back more engineering in house, reversing the trend. It would give the company more direct control over engineering output as well as the processes followed by aerospace engineers.

Boeing has formed a new board-level committee for safety. It has also called for 737 MAX simulator training. Both are good steps. There are other things, however, which can be done, and many steps can be taken in partnership with the FAA.

Oversight, it appears, is going to be overhauled and the role of the FAA expanded. More post-aircraft-approval oversight should be added, including pilot and employee surveys, even if it means expanded FAA staffing and spending.

The FAA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the level of post-approval oversight currently conducted or about future spending requests.

These, of course, are just three suggestions. Other steps could be adopted. But whatever Boeing decides, it had better act fast. Things aren’t going to get any easier in coming months. Scrutiny will remain high.

“These newly-released emails are incredibly damning,” Rep. Peter DeFazio (D., Ore.), the chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said in a statement released Thursday. He is seeking an interview with former Boeing 737 MAX Chief Technical Pilot Mark Forkner, author of some of the internal communications causing Boeing problems.

Boeing—and the entire aviation industry—enjoyed a period of relative calm in the years preceding the MAX disasters. That’s not an excuse. Instead, it’s a possible explanation of how things went so bad so quickly.

It reminds Barron’s of a quote from The Sun Also Rises. “How did you go bankrupt?” wrote Ernest Hemingway. “Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”

Boeing stock has fallen more than 20% since the second MAX crash involving an Ethiopian airlines flight in March 2018, trailing far behind comparable gains of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average over the same span. It is down 0.4% in recent trading, at $335.06, while the S&P 500 is up 0.2%.

