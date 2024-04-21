3 Things Billionaire CEO Jamie Dimon Wants You to Know

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is one of the most influential people in business. He's led the nation's No.1 bank by assets and market cap for nearly 20 years, famously steering JPMorgan Chase through the financial crisis without needing TARP money, though the bank took it to support the program.

Dimon has also led his bank to outstanding returns during his tenure, more than doubling the annual return of the S&P Financial sector and beating the S&P 500 as well.

As a well-respected CEO, and the person in charge of the nation's biggest bank for nearly 20 years, Dimon has his finger on the pulse of the economy in a way that few others do.

So it's useful to heed his wisdom, and the JPMorgan Chase chief didn't hesitate to share his opinion in his latest shareholder letter, which he released last week.

Let's take a look at three things investors should know about the economy and other forces in the stock market from Jamie Dimon's shareholder letter.

1. Artificial intelligence will be transformative

Like most of his peers, Dimon doesn't claim to have a crystal ball on artificial intelligence (AI), but he is clearly bullish on the emerging technology, saying, "We are completely convinced the consequences will be extraordinary and possibly as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the past several hundred years."

JPMorgan Chase has fully embraced AI. According to Dimon, the bank has been using the technology for more than a decade, and it's beefed up its employee ranks in AI as it now has more than 2,000 AI, and machine learning (ML) and data scientists working on it.

The company has used predictive AI for applications like marketing, fraud, and risk, and it sees potential for generative AI in areas like customer service, operations, and overall productivity. Dimon believes that AI has the potential to make nearly every job easier.

2. There's still a lot of uncertainty in the economy

Compared to many of his peers, Dimon has been more bearish on the economy. At one point, he even said that an economic hurricane was headed toward the U.S.

Dimon continues to be cautious about the future of the economy. He observed that markets are pricing in a 70% to 80% chance of a soft landing, but he believes the odds are still significantly lower than that.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO said his bank is preparing for a wide range of outcomes, as there's still a lot of uncertainty in the world around issues like war in Ukraine and the Middle East, and inflationary factors like leftover stimulus from the pandemic that is artificially supporting demand.

Dimon said JPMorgan is preparing for a scenario where baseline interest rates go anywhere from 2% to 8%, a wide range that factors in the possibility that the Federal funds rate could still move higher, especially if the economy remains robust. Dimon also said he thought investors were overreacting to monthly inflation readings, and the coming results could already be pre-determined by earlier historical events.

3. Quantitative tightening presents a challenge

One macroeconomic issue that's flown mostly under the radar in the stock market recovery is quantitative tightening. During the pandemic, the Fed bought assets like mortgage-backed securities to inject money into the system and support consumer spending.

That might have helped the U.S. rebound quickly from the pandemic, but it now leaves the country at risk of a recession as the Fed is letting those assets roll off its balance sheet as they mature in order to lower the money supply and cool off the economy.

However, Dimon noted that quantitative tightening is taking more than $900 billion out of the system annually, and quantitative tightening has never been done on that scale.

According to Dimon, quantitative tightening adds risks to the economy and increases the likelihood of a recession.

The Dimon way

Dimon remains bullish over the long term, touting the benefits of American capitalism and the rule of law, opportunities in emerging technologies like green energy, and the potential to grow internationally by tapping underserved markets like Detroit.

Steering your own stock portfolio past a possible recession won't be easy, but the strength of the U.S. economy means that stocks should rebound in due time, meaning it's a mistake to sell stocks on recession concerns.

After all, JPMorgan Chase has outperformed the S&P 500, even after the great financial crisis, the pandemic, last year's regional banking crisis, and other challenges. Looking ahead, JPMorgan Chase looks like a good bet to continue to grow and deliver solid results for investors.

