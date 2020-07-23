3 Thematic ETFs to Rule in Pandemic-Stricken Q3

It’s been a true transformation for the ETF industry over the last few years. Among many changes, the boom in thematic ETFs has been truly eye-catching. Beating the benchmark on a sustainable basis is tough in the present global backdrop that is fraught with issues.

And here is where thematic ETFs win. Thematic ETFs normally look to track companies that revolve around structural changes in the society and economy, the rapid advancement in technology and effective uses of natural resources.

Thematic investing is a long-term strategyto add flexibility to one’s portfolio in the emerging New Normal trend. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few thematic ETFs that could be winners in the days ahead.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)

Robotics has emerged as one of the most effective strategies to contain the spread of the virus. COVID-19 has got healthcare professionals around the globe dealing with immense workload. Plus, it has raised the possibilities of medical workers contracting the infection during service. Here, robots are being used to deliver food and medicines to COVID-19 patients under quarantine in healthcare facilities.

The outbreak has raised the need for sanitization in grocery stores manifold. Grocers are in any case busy these days in restocking and hiring to handle the spurt in demand. So, some are turning to robots for the cleaning work. Not only grocery outlets but also robots are disinfecting hospitals and streets. The global robotics market is expected to expand to about $499 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 26%. Moreover, the global AI market is expected to increase to about $169 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 72%, per a source(read: Coronavirus Brightens Outlook for Robotics ETFs).

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Video games network traffic is higher than ever amid prolonged social distancing caused by the pandemic, noted Global X. According to Verizon (quoted by Global X), annual gaming revenues are expected to grow by 31.7% by 2022, boosted by the solid value-per-dollar entertainment.

Per the NPD Group report(quoted on Reuters), the U.S. video game industry witnessed a year-over-year sales surge of 26% in June. Mat Piscatella, an analyst of U.S. video games for NPD, reported that hardware, software, accessories and game card sales tallied $1.2 billion in June — the highest June total since 2009, if we go by the Reuters article (read: Video Gaming ETFs to Keep Soaring Amid Coronavirus Crisis).

Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Growing consumer electric vehicle adoption as evident from the super success of Tesla TSLA and a boost in charging stations by U.S. states made it clear that the autonomous vehicles industry has a long way to go.

Democratic presidential candidate Biden (who has considerable chances of winning) promises — through federal spending — to promote automakers and its suppliers. "Together, this will mean 1 million new, well-paying jobs in the American automobile industry" per Biden, as quoted on yahoofinance.

According to the source, about 47% of total electric vehicles running globally are on the roads of China and 20% are in the United States (the maximum of which is made by Tesla). Now, Biden plans to upgrade 3 million vehicles into the electric form that the government regularly purchases. These vehicles would be made and sourced from America.

