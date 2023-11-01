3 Thanksgiving Stocks to Buy Before Turkey Day

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Thanksgiving is more than just feasting and gratitude; it’s also a time of uniquestock market trends In the lead-up to the holiday, the stock market witnesses increased activity as traders position their strategies. This bustle calms on Black Friday, with Wall Street’s early close, while many are busy with shopping deals. Amidst all this, investors are understandably searching for Thanksgiving stocks to buy.

The “Thanksgiving effect” is an observed trend where stocks often register gains around the holiday. However, investors should exercise discernment. While the market may appear bullish, not every opportunity is golden. Stocks related to the holiday spirit, such as food conglomerates or major retailers, have shown particular potential. Recent analyses spotlight these stocks as harmonizing with the Thanksgiving spirit and subsequent shopping frenzy.

It’s crucial to remember that Wall Street is closed on Thanksgiving, and Black Friday offers a shorter trading period, sometimes introducing volatility. While the Thanksgiving season presents numerous investment opportunities, the stock market remains unpredictable. Historical trends provide insight but are not predictive guarantees. Effective investment during this period relies on thorough research and, ideally, expert advice.

Amazon (AMZN)

Ah, Thanksgiving—a time of gratitude, feasts and … stocks? If we’re talking Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), then absolutely! Riding high with a year-to-date return of 55.1%, this e-commerce behemoth is all set to redefine the festive frenzy. The numbers sing its praises: a revenue leap of 12.6% in the latest earnings report, nudging a fabulous $143.08 billion. Not just participating in the race, folks, Amazon’s setting the pace!

On the efficiency front, it’s pulling some slick moves. As revenues skyrocket, Amazon’s been crafty, upping its operating expenses by just 4.7% to $56.87 billion. Talk about smart plays on the financial chessboard!

With Black Friday around the corner, all bets are on Amazon to transform it into a shopping spectacle. The company is poised, prepped and primed to capture the market’s pulse and set a rhythm that resonates.

The balance sheet is nothing short of dazzling. Assets blooming by 13.7% to a grand $486.88 billion, while liabilities play it cool, rising just 4.5%. And with a cash pool of $64.17 billion, it’s clear: Amazon’s got the golden touch.

Market murmurs? They’re echoing admiration. A stratospheric market cap of $1.38 trillion and a lively trading volume of 57.1 million signal that the Amazon parade is in full swing.

Of course, the stock market’s dance is intricate and unpredictable. While Amazon currently twirls in the spotlight, the following steps are always a mystery.

In wrapping up this financial fiesta, as we inch closer to year-end, Amazon stands tall, not just as a market player but as the maestro. Its blend of foresight, fiscal finesse, and sheer flair promises an enthralling act. If you’re looking for top-notch Thanksgiving stocks to buy, now is the perfect moment to dive in. Ready for the show?

Costco (COST)

Costco’s (NASDAQ:COST) reputation as a go-to for Thanksgiving shopping remains unchallenged, with its gourmet kits gaining considerable attention. After all, who can resist a high-quality, competitively-priced Thanksgiving meal neatly packed for eight? As Thanksgiving approaches, investors often scout for potential Thanksgiving stocks to buy that could benefit from the holiday rush. Here, Costco stands tall.

Year-to-date, the retail juggernaut boasts a 21.9% return. A peek at its recent financials reveals a revenue surge to $78.94 billion, a notable 9.5% year-over-year uptick. Moreover, its net income witnessed an impressive 15.6% spike, settling at $2.16 billion. Yet, beyond the numbers, it’s Costco’s strategic endeavors that paint a compelling story.

The robust membership program remains its linchpin, consistently driving repeat business. Memberships often translate to loyalty, and in Costco’s context, this could mean a bustling store filled with eager shoppers, not just during Thanksgiving but all year round.

Yet, amid the glitz of robust growth, some overvaluation concerns have surfaced. Various headlines hint at the stock’s rich valuation, suggesting a potential slowdown in meaningful returns. However, Costco’s resilience in the face of macroeconomic headwinds and its penchant for perpetual growth cannot be dismissed.

Recent executive shifts, including the elevation of insider Ron Vachris as the successor to veteran CEO Craig Jelinek, hint at an era of continuity. Amid this backdrop, Costco’s consistent performance, fueled by its membership-driven model, emphasizes its defensive stature in an uncertain market.

In conclusion, as families gather around their dinner tables this Thanksgiving, many will be feasting on offerings from Costco. For investors, this retail behemoth remains a stock to consider among Thanksgiving stocks to buy before the holiday season takes full swing.

Kroger (KR)

As the chill of November breezes in and families across the U.S. get ready to bask in Thanksgiving warmth, all roads—and shopping carts—lead to a name synonymous with American households: Kroger (NYSE:KR). The glitz and glamour of being the nation’s largest supermarket titan isn’t just for show. With a sprawling empire of over 2,700 stores across a whopping 35 states, Kroger is poised to be the shining star this Thanksgiving.

Let’s talk numbers, shall we? Over its glittering five-year trajectory, Kroger has raked in a jaw-dropping return, dazzling to the tune of about 50%. Even in its latest fiscal ensemble, the retail maestro strutted a revenue figure of a cool $33.85 billion. There was a little dip—a mere 2% YoY—but hey, everyone has their off days. What’s truly fabulous? Its cash and short-term glitz ballooned by an astounding 119%, making it rain at $2.42 billion. That’s some money management right there!

But wait! The grapevine’s been abuzz. Kroger’s potential merger with Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) has been the talk of the town. The merger is expected to close in early 2024. Market observers expect it to have a big effect on the retail world.

Don’t just be swayed by the merger saga. Take a gander at Kroger’s sparkling financial jewelry. A snazzy P/E ratio of 20.3 and a dividend yield that sings at 2.6%? That’s like the sequins and beads on a classic outfit. And when experts croon about its double-digit dividend crescendo and its potential to soar even higher, it’s hard not to be starstruck.

