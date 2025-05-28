3 Technology Services Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Highs: CCRD, DAVE, MVST

Seeing strong momentum, the Zacks Technology Services Industry is in the top 22% of over 240 Zacks industries. This top-rated industry has 11 stocks that are currently on the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.

Even better, several of these highly ranked technology services stocks have hit new 52-week highs this week and look poised for more upside after crushing their Q1 expectations earlier in the month.

CoreCard – CCRD

Stock Price: $26

Providing credit technology solutions and processing services, CoreCard CCRD stock hit a 52-week high of $28 a share on Tuesday. The main catalyst here has been CoreCard’s consistent revenue growth and increased profitability. To that point, CoreCard blasted its Q1 EPS expectations by 75% with earnings at $0.28 a share versus estimates of $0.16. This was also a leap from Q1 EPS of $0.07 a year ago, with it noteworthy that CoreCard has garnered the attention of institutional investors.

While CoreCard may not be a household name as of yet, 41% of its shares are owned by institutions. Furthermore, CoreCard has exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for six consecutive quarters with a very impressive average earnings surprise of 119.22% in its last four quarterly reports.



DAVE INC – DAVE

Stock Price: $217

Mirroring its growing popularity, Dave Inc. DAVE stock has been one of the market’s top performers this year, with its financial platform designed to help underserved consumers manage their money more effectively.

Year to date, DAVE has skyrocketed nearly +150% and is sitting on staggering gains of +3,900% in the last two years. Experiencing record growth after going public in 2022, projections of high-double-digit top and bottom-line expansion in fiscal 2025 and FY26 have drawn investor interest, with DAVE hitting a 52-week high of $217 today.



Catapulting Dave’s stock is that FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates have soared over 26% and 31% in the last 60 days, respectively. This comes as Dave crushed Q1 EPS expectations by 61%, with earnings at $2.48 per share compared to estimates of $1.54.



Microvast – MVST

Stock Price: $3

Rounding out the list is Microvast MVST , which provides lithium-ion battery solutions for electric vehicles and energy storage. As an intriguing penny stock, MVST has soared over +90% in 2025, hitting a one-year high of $4.32 on Tuesday.

Fueling the rally, Microvast posted a surprise profit of $0.06 a share during Q1, compared to EPS expectations that called for an adjusted loss of -$0.02. Microvast also achieved record Q1 revenue of $116.49 million, which topped estimates of $103.75 million and soared 43% from $81.35 million in the prior period. Going public in 2021, Microvast is expected to cross the profitability line this year, and its rapid sales growth alludes to the company’s future earnings potential.



Bottom Line

Benefiting from a positive trend of earnings estimate revisions, there could still be more upside for these highly ranked technology services stocks. Furthermore, CoreCard, Dave Inc., and Microvast stock are shaping up to be viable buy-the-dip candidates thanks to their lofty expansion.

