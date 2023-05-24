3 Technology Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.



In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and relatively better investment prospects. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.



Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Computer Pt FDCPX, DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX and Matthews Asia Innovators Fund MATFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.



Fidelity Select Computer Pt seeks capital appreciation. FDCPX invests most of its net assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in research, design, development, manufacture, or distribution of products, processes, or services that relate to currently available or experimental hardware technology within the computer industry.



Fidelity Select Computer Pt has three-year annualized returns of 16.4%. As of the end of February 2023, FDCPX held 31 issues, with 11.5% of its assets invested in Cisco Systems.



DWS Science and Technology Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets in common stocks of US companies in the technology sector. KTCAX advisors use depth research to select a diverse portfolio of technology companies that have robust and sustainable earnings growth, large and growing markets, leading products and services and strong balance sheets.



DWS Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. KTCAX has an expense ratio of 0.89% compared with the category average of 1.05%.



Matthews Asia Innovators Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common and preferred stocks of companies located in Asia. MATFX advisors invest in stocks that they believe are innovators in their products, services, processes, business models, management, use of technology, or approach to creating, expanding, or servicing their markets.



Matthews Asia Innovators Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. In-Bok Song has been the fund manager of MATFX since April 2023.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FDCPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (KTCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MATFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.