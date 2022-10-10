3 Technology Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence — are the key catalysts for the sector.

Meanwhile, most mutual funds investing in securities from these sectors prefer a growth-oriented approach, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and relatively higher investment prospects. Technology now has broader coverage than just hardware and software companies. Social media and Internet companies are also part of the technology landscape today.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Technology mutual funds, namely Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FELIX, Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio FSPTX and T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund Investor Class PRMTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests the majority of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the business of semiconductors and related equipment. FELIX chooses to invest in stocks based on a fundamental analysis of each issuer's financial condition, industry position and market and economic conditions.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund has three-year annualized returns of 25.1%. As of April 2022, FELIX held 47 issues, with 22.1% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that benefit significantly from technology advances and improvement. FSPTX uses fundamental analysis like financial condition, industry position and market conditions to select investments.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 17.6%. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.67% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund Investor Class seeks long-term capital growth by investing the majority of its net assets and in securities of technology and communication companies. PRMTX uses both growth and value approaches for investment.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. James Stillwagon has been the fund manager of PRMTX since 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (PRMTX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (FSPTX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (FELIX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.