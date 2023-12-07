3 Technology Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FELIX, Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio Fund JGLTX and DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in securities of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of electronic components; equipment vendors to electronic component manufacturers; electronic component distributors; and electronic instruments and electronic systems vendors. FELIX advisors also invest in securities of foreign and domestic issuers.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.5%. As of the end of July 2023, FELIX held 41 issues, with 24.9% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio Fund seeks long-term capital growth. JGLTX invests in securities of companies that the portfolio manager believes will benefit significantly from advances or improvements in technology.

Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.8%. JGLTX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

DWS Science and Technology Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets in common stocks of U.S. companies in the technology sector. KTCAX advisors use in-depth research to select a diverse portfolio of technology companies that have robust and sustainable earnings growth, large and growing markets, leading products and services and strong balance sheets.

DWS Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. Sebastian P. Werner has been the fund manager of KTCAX since November 2017.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.



Zacks Investment Research

