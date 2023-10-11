3 Technology Mutual Funds for Alluring Gains

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.



In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.



Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Tech Hardware Port Fund FDCPX, T. Rowe Price Science and Technology Fund PRSCX and DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.



Fidelity Select Tech Hardware Port Fund seeks capital appreciation. FDCPX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, or distribution of products, processes, or services that relate to currently available or experimental hardware technology within the computer industry.



Fidelity Select Tech Hardware Port Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. As of the end of May 2023, FDCPX held 31 issues, with 12.4% of its assets invested in Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



T. Rowe Price Science and Technology Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in common stocks of companies expected by T. Rowe Price to benefit from the development, advancement, and use of science and technology. PRSCX advisors invest in foreign stocks, futures and options.



T. Rowe Price Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%. PRSCX has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared with the category average of 1.05%.



DWS Science and Technology Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets in common stocks of U.S. companies in the technology sector. KTCAX advisors use in-depth research to select a diverse portfolio of technology companies that have robust and sustainable earnings growth, large and growing markets, leading products and services and strong balance sheets.



DWS Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. Sebastian P. Werner has been the fund manager of KTCAX since November 2017.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.



