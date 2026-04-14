3 Technology Mutual Funds to Buy as the Sector Rebounds After a Slow Start

The technology sector struggled at the start of 2026, weighing on returns for tech-focused benchmark ETFs like the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). A combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors drove the early weakness. Rising bond yields and persistent interest-rate uncertainty reduced the appeal of high-growth technology stocks, prompting investors to rotate toward value-oriented sectors.

Geopolitical tensions played a major role in dampening sentiment. Ongoing global conflicts and trade uncertainties increased market volatility and pushed investors toward safer assets, leading to a pullback in technology stocks, which are typically more sensitive to risk-off environments. At the same time, heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure raised concerns about near-term margins, as companies continued to invest aggressively without immediate payoff visibility.

However, the narrative has shifted in recent weeks, helping XLK gain about 6.5% over the past month. One of the biggest catalysts has been improving earnings visibility. Technology companies are now expected to deliver a significant portion of overall market earnings growth, restoring investor confidence in the sector’s fundamentals. Valuations have also become more attractive after the earlier correction. Many high-quality technology stocks are now trading at more reasonable levels compared to their historical averages, encouraging investors to re-enter the space.

Additionally, expectations that interest rates may stabilize or even decline have improved the outlook for long-duration growth assets like technology. Continued strength in AI, semiconductors and cloud computing has further reinforced the sector’s long-term growth story. For mutual fund investors, this combination of easing geopolitical pressures, improving earnings outlook and more reasonable valuations suggests that the technology sector’s rebound could continue in the coming months.

Astute investors, thus, may look to invest in technology mutual funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three such technology mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware FDCPX invests mainly in common stocks of global technology hardware companies, using fundamental analysis of financials, industry position and economic conditions, and follows a non-diversified strategy.

Aidan Brandt has been the lead manager of FDCPX since April 2024. Three major holdings for the fund are 10.5% in Cisco, 9.9% in Samsung and 9.8% in Sony.

FDCPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 36.7% and 18.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.68%. FDCPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Franklin DynaTech FKDNX invests mainly in common stocks of innovative global companies with strong management, across sectors and market sizes, benefiting from new technologies and evolving industry conditions.

Rupert H. Johnson Jr. has been the lead manager of FKDNX since January 1968. Three major holdings for the fund are 12% in NVIDIA, 7.9% in Microsoft and 7.5% in Amazon.

FKDNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.9% and 6.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.77%. FKDNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio JGLTX invests primarily in companies expected to benefit from technological advancements, with a substantial portion of assets in firms tied to various countries outside the United States. JGLTX maintains a non-diversified investment approach.

Denny Fish has been the lead manager of JGLTX since January 2016. Three major holdings for the fund are 15.4% in NVIDIA, 12.7% in Taiwan Semiconductor and 11.1% in Microsoft.

JGLTX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 31.8% and 13.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.72%. JGLTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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