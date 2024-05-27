3 Tech Stocks You Haven’t Heard of That Can Quadruple by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tech stocks have been the needle-mover of the economy for the last two decades. Most can’t argue that the stock market has been supercharged by the sheer dominance of tech companies over this time frame. Calls for a bubble are proliferating, but I do not think we are in a tech bubble right now. The average person spends a significant amount of their time online, and that’s not going to change. So, it’s likely going to be a smart idea to continue buying tech stocks over time. These companies are simply much more likely to increase in value over the long-run, as key catalysts such as AI become ubiquitous.

Funnily enough, you could search up almost any company right now in any sector (even agriculture), and more likely than not, you’ll hear their management team tout how they use AI. In my opinion, the tech revolution is far from over, as this is one of the mega trends I think can take the entire tech sector higher over time.

This article isn’t going to be an AI pure-play article, though. I will focus more on tech startups with solid growth and a clear path to profits.

Here are three tech stocks to consider that you likely haven’t heard of before.

M-Tron Industries (MPTI)

M-Tron Industries (NYSEMKT:MPTI) is a drone technology company operating in the aerospace and defense sectors. This is a company that I’ve long believed has strong potential for significant growth in the coming years. In Q4 2023, M-Tron posted impressive 29% year-over-year revenue growth to $41.2 million. That’s outstanding, and is the kind of growth many tech investors are looking for.

However, what really stood out to me is the company’s increasingly profitable business model. M-Tron’s gross profit margin jumped from 35.6% to 40.7% as the company benefited from higher sales volumes and an improved mix of products. And if you exclude a one-time stock compensation expense, their operating profit margin would have reached 14.6% compared to just 9.1% the prior year. That level of improved operational efficiency can really accelerate earnings growth over the long-term.

Notably, M-Tron also has a solid order backlog of $47.8 million on its books, up 3.6% from 2022, and an order filling rate above 1-times. In my view, this shows the company has both near-term revenue visibility and ample potential for continued business expansion. The cash flow growth here is also solid.

With M-Tron making smart financial investments in research and development, talent recruitment, and equipment upgrades, I expect its profitability to keep increasing over time. I believe MPTI stock is a hidden gem that is well-positioned to significantly increase in value.

Turtle Beach (HEAR)

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is a company in the gaming accessory industry that seems to be flying under the radar currently. However, this is also a company that appears poised for tremendous growth over time. Even though the stock is up nearly 133% from its trough in 2022, I think this smaller company has the opportunity to potentially see its stock price quadruple over the next two years alone.

That’s partly due to Turtle Beach’s very impressive financial performance in Q1. The company reported an 8.6% increase in revenue to $55.9 million. The company also moved into the green, providing $1.4 million in adjusted EBITDA. That’s a stark reversal from the $2.8 million loss in EBITDA they experienced in the same period last year.

However, perhaps even more notable is that the overall gaming headsets and controllers markets saw double-digit growth during this time. Accordingly, this company seems well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum, as they are launching a whole new lineup of products in the very near future.

The company’s Stealth Ultra controller and VelocityOne simulation gear appear to be fueling gains in HEAR’s market share. For example, their portion of the flight simulation market increased from 20% to 25% over the past year alone. Analysts expect nearly 30% annual earnings per share growth over the next two years. In my view, HEAR stock is definitely one of the top tech plays in the market right now.

Intellicheck (IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is an identity verification company that I believe has great growth potential over the next few years. In Q1, the company was able to deliver solid results for adjusted EBITDA (though it was still slightly in the red), and Intellicheck’s management team continued to increase recurring software revenue over the previous 12-month period. Given the company’s current growth trajectory and profitability targets, management expects that by the end of 2024, Intellicheck will achieve positive net income and adjusted EBITDA.

The size of the market opportunity Intellicheck addresses is huge. According to a report from Javelin Research, losses from identity theft increased 13% to $23 billion in 2023. Intellicheck’s innovative identity authentication solutions are perfectly suited to help businesses protect their customers without adding unnecessary hassles.

Despite the company’s massive growth opportunity (especially in their finance segment), IDN stock currently trades around $3 per share. That translates into only 2.7-times forward sales, as of writing. In my view, that’s dirt cheap for a company that has the potential to surpass the $12 level by 2026. This is one company worth watching closely.

