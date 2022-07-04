3 Tech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Here Are 3 Tech Stocks For Your July 2022 Watchlist Today

For investors wondering whether the stock market is open today, that would be a no. However, investors may still be looking for stocks to place in their watchlist, and tech stocks could be a viable play. With the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans, some of the biggest tech stocks around are, arguably, trading at lower valuations. To highlight, tech firms such as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are currently down by over 20% year-to-date. This could make it a great entry point for investors looking to buy and hold tech stocks for the long term.

Take Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) for instance. According to Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS), Coupang is offering investors an attractive opportunity amid a “bottom line turnaround.” Credit Suisse believes that Coupang should start to harvest its traffic by leveraging the largest membership subscribers. With the accumulated user data, it can, ideally, generate ad sales and competitiveness in providing fulfillment for third-party merchants. With that, Credit Suisse has upgraded Coupang from a ‘Neutral’ rating to a ‘Buy’ rating.

Another company worth watching would be GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY). Last week, the company announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Dutch domain trading platform Dan.com. This deal will close in the third quarter of this year. Following the acquisition, employees of Dan will integrate into the Domains, Registrars, and Investors team in GoDaddy. Evidently, tech firms remain as busy as ever heading into the second half of the year. On that note, here are three more tech stocks for your watchlist today.

Micron Technology Inc.

Starting us off today, we have Micron Technology, a tech company that produces computer memory and computer data storage products. This would include dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives. Furthermore, its consumer products are marketed under the Crucial and Ballistix brands. It is also a leader in the industry as it continues to innovate to transform how the world uses information. Last week, Micron reported its third-quarter financials for fiscal 2022.

Diving in, it posted a revenue of $8.64 billion, an increase of 16.4% year-over-year. GAAP net income for the quarter was $2.63 billion or $2.34 per diluted share. Besides, the company ended the quarter with an operating cash flow of $3.84 billion. “Micron delivered record revenue in the fiscal third quarter driven by our team’s excellent execution across technology, products and manufacturing,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth in fiscal 2023. We are confident about the long-term secular demand for memory and storage and are well positioned to deliver strong cross-cycle financial performance.”

On June 21, 2022, the company also announced expansions to its embedded product portfolio and ecosystem partnerships. This will deliver solutions optimized for complex memory and storage demand at the intelligent edge. To better provide its high-performance solutions to the market, Micron is also adding partners to its Industrial Quotient (IQ) partner program. All things considered, is MU stock worth investing in right now?

Apple Inc.

Following that, we have Apple, a consumer tech company that is one of the biggest companies in the world by market capitalization. The company is also known for its line of premium tech products like the iPhone and Macbook laptops. Also, among other things, it has a subscription streaming service called Apple TV+.

Last week, J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM ) Securities analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated his ‘Overweight’ rating on Apple, saying he is not worried about Apple’s prospects like the others on Wall Street. The first has a December price target of $200 per share, $61 higher than its close on Friday. While Chatterjee notes that there are medium-term risks, he expects upcoming revenue and earnings to be resilient. To top things off, the analyst also notes that better supply chain dynamics will overwhelm the modest demand weakness and Apple’s warning of a $4 billion to $8 billion revenue hit in this latest quarter.

On June 14, 2022, the company announced together with Major League Soccer (MLS) that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league, and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place. Notably, this will be without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle. Given all of this, should investors consider adding AAPL stock to their portfolios?

Zscaler Inc.

Topping our list today, we have Zscaler, a cybersecurity company that protects its customers from cyberattacks and data loss. It does this especially with its Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Impressively, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange spans more than 150 data centers globally and is one of the world’s largest online cloud security platforms. On June 22, 2022, the company announced an extension to its relationship with Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Through this partnership, the companies will consolidate and simplify cloud security operations while helping organizations advance their security architecture. This will facilitate a transition from ineffective legacy models to a modern Zero Trust approach. As the company said in its press release, both companies share a vision to deliver the highest quality security solutions for its customers and to help them navigate through the latest cloud security requirements. Ultimately, the expanded relationship will offer organizations simple yet powerful solutions built on and tightly integrated with AWS security, observability, and data protection services.

On that same day, it also announced its new Posture Control solution. The solution will give organizations unified Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) functionality tailor-made to secure cloud workloads. After integration with the company’s Zero Trust Exchange, it will enable security teams to efficiently prioritize and remediate risks in cloud-native applications earlier in the development lifecycle. As such, is ZS stock a buy for you?

