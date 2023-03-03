3 Tech Stocks to Help Hedge Against a Recession

While the jury is still out as to the possibility of an impending recession, there's no doubt that fraught economic waters persist and the reality of inflation continues to afflict companies of all sizes across a range of industries. In the event of a full-blown recession, it's likely that many companies -- even in more traditionally recession-resilient sectors like healthcare, for example -- would face headwinds to revenue growth and profitability for a time.

Historically, tech has been a particularly volatile place to invest in a recessionary time, but that doesn't negate the quality of great businesses that can outlast the volatility of these periods -- a fact that patient, risk-resilient investors can seize upon.

When you're investing in companies for a minimum of three to five years, if not longer, a recession would represent a relatively brief span within that window of time. And by putting your cash into resilient businesses that can generate long-term growth, not companies revolving around short-term tailwinds, you can better prepare your portfolio for an economic downturn and the market mayhem that often follows -- as well as the rebound that has always tailed these dips in the market.

Here are three such tech stocks to consider adding to your portfolio.

1. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) faced the same environment other travel stocks have in the last year, as the broader travel recovery moved ahead with the reopening of international borders while the reality of declining consumer savings and fears of a recessionary environment lingers. However, Airbnb's performance over the past year amid this environment has largely left that of its peers well and truly in the rearview mirror.

The company recorded an annual profit of $2 billion in 2022, its first full year of profitability, compared to a net loss of $352 million in 2021. Revenue soared 40% year over year to $8.4 billion, but this figure was up by an incredible 75% on a three-year clip.

Meanwhile, the company generated free cash flow in the amount of $3.4 billion in the 12-month period alone, up 49% year over year and 3,072% on a three-year basis. There are a variety of catalysts that continue to drive Airbnb's growth forward even in this challenging macro environment.

Certainly, the prolonged recovery that short-term travel is witnessing is a factor here. At the same time, people aren't just staying on Airbnb for short periods. As of the end of 2022, 21% of all nights booked on the platform were long-term stays, and nearly 50% of stays booked on Airbnb were a minimum of seven nights.

This indicates a wide variety of travelers with many types of travel needs are utilizing Airbnb, whether for a vacation, business travel, leisure travel, or a combination somewhere in the middle, enabled by the enhanced flexibility that the digital age created.

The versatility of Airbnb's offerings for every type of travel need offer its business a measure of resilience that can help it weather a recessionary storm, if one comes. And the stockpile of cash and profits it's raking in can also help to remain on favorable financial footing if consumers temporarily scale back travel spending, another green flag that means investors might consider even a modest position in this top growth stock.

2. Chewy

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is another consumer-facing business, but the nature of the products and services it sells also lend an element of recession resilience due to one simple fact: While a recession may induce consumers to scale back spending, they'll still shell out for their pets. Even given the current macro situation at hand, it's estimated pet spending remains on track to reach a total of $275 billion by the year 2030.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2022, Chewy counted a customer base of more than 20 million individuals, a 100,000 increase compared to the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, autoship customer sales jumped nearly 19% in the three-month period, with this segment growing to comprise 73% of all net sales for the quarter. Chewy's third-quarter net sales totaled $2.5 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase, while net income came to $2.3 million.

Chewy provides a wide range of products and services designed to furnish the needs that someone might face over the course of their pet ownership journey. From toys to bedding to generic and compounded medications to on-demand telehealth services to curated insurance plans, Chewy's focus on building a diversified line of businesses is not only paying off and continue to help the company differentiate itself from competition.

The company is also working to streamline costs and strengthen its supply chain to support its future growth goals with a quickly expanding portfolio of automated fulfillment centers. These facilities shorten fulfillment times and reduce overhead costs for Chewy. Over the long run, this is a business poised to continue capitalizing off varied segments of pet spending, and investors can benefit from this trajectory in the process.

3. Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to prove the resilience of its business, even as consumer spending across all types of retail categories remains in flux against the backdrop of an environment where savings are down and concerns about a recession remain at the forefront. In the most recent quarter, Apple reported a record number of its devices installed for customers around the world -- 2 billion, in fact.

Even though revenue and net earnings were down slightly year over year, these still totaled $117 billion and $30 billion, respectively. Bear in mind, this follows the trailing five-year period, in which Apple increased annual revenue and earnings by respective amounts of 50% and 68%.

It's also worth noting that Apple's top and bottom lines in the most recent quarter still represented whopping increases of 28% and 35% on a three-year clip. The tech giant also saw services revenue reach an all-time high in the three-month period. While smartphones remain the leading driver of Apple's revenue and profits, its services segment -- which includes services like Apple Music and Apple Fitness+ -- is quickly catching up.

Out of the company's total revenue in the most recent quarter, $66 billion was derived from smartphone sales, while services comprised the second-largest driver of revenue totaling $21 billion, a new record for this segment. Even if consumers spend less on Apple products in a recession, the company's market leadership and the increasing diversity of its revenue streams can continue to propel its growth over the long term.

Apple has withstood many a market storm. Investors may be mistaken if they think the company is ill equipped to navigate the next one. A multiyear buy-and-hold position in this growth stock looks like a shrewd move in the current market and well beyond.

