3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Tech stocks have been a favorite among investors, delivering outsized gains. They’ve jumped back in favor in a big way over the last year, with renewed sentiment helping drive the move.

Other than tech stocks, investors also love dividends, as they can provide a nice buffer against drawdowns in other positions and a passive income stream.

Interestingly enough, several tech stocks – Dell Technologies DELL, Garmin GRMN, and Vipshop VIPS – reward their shareholders with quarterly payouts.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Vipshop

Vipshop, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is an online discount retailer for brands. The earnings estimate revisions trend has been particularly bullish for its current fiscal year, up 46% over the last year and suggesting 7% year-over-year growth.



Shares presently yield a solid 2.4% annually, well above the average of the Zacks Computer & Technology sector. The company’s quarterly results have consistently come in above expectations as of late, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 21% across its last four releases.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), provides information technology solutions. The company’s shares currently yield 1.7% annually paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 26% of its earnings.

Like VIPS, Analysts have been considerably bullish for the company’s current year outlook, with the $7.64 Zacks Consensus EPS up 25% over the last year and suggesting nearly 8% year-over-year growth.



Garmin

Garmin, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is an original equipment manufacturer of navigation and communication equipment that incorporates GPS-based technology. Shares currently yield a solid 2.1% annually, with the company’s 52% payout ratio sitting on the sustainable side.

Dividend growth is also apparent, with Garmin sporting a 6.7% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Bottom Line

Dividend-paying stocks don’t always have to be ‘boring,’ as many exciting companies from the technology sector also reward their shareholders with payouts.

And for those interested in gaining exposure to the sector paired with quarterly payouts, all three stocks above – Dell Technologies DELL, Garmin GRMN, and Vipshop VIPS – fit the criteria nicely.

On top of quarterly payouts, all three currently sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting positive outlooks among analysts.

