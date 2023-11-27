3 Tech Stocks That Could Be Multibaggers in the Making

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The allure of multibagger tech stocks often captivates the savvy investor’s imagination. These are not just any tech stocks, they’re the kind that have the potential to multiply an investment manifold. Imagine a seed growing into a towering tree and you’ve got a good metaphor of the essence of multibagger tech stocks. This sector, brimming with innovation and breakthroughs, beckons those looking to diversify their portfolios with a blend of stability and exciting growth prospects.

However, navigating this landscape requires more than just enthusiasm. It demands a keen eye for detail and an understanding of market trends. In this exploration, we delve into the intricacies of tech stocks, particularly those with multibagger potential. Our focus remains steadfast on unearthing opportunities that promise not just growth, but sustainable evolution in the tech arena. Join us as we embark on this journey, illuminating paths that might lead to not just profit, but also a deeper understanding of the technological advancements shaping our world.

Unity Software (U)

In the dynamic world of tech stocks, Unity Software (NYSE:U) stands out despite its 19% loss year-to-date. Unity’s recent acquisition of ironSource, a $4.4 billion deal, signals a strategic expansion. This move aims to build a comprehensive platform for game creators and advertisers, enhancing Unity’s market presence. Under CEO James Whitehurst’s guidance, the company is navigating through a significant restructuring phase that hints at future strategic endeavors and growth potential.

Unity is not just stopping there, it’s gearing up for the 2024 launch of Unity 6. Revealed at Unite 2023 in Amsterdam, this next-gen game engine promises to revolutionize content creation. Additionally, Unity’s innovative streak is evident in its artificial intelligence (AI) ventures. With Unity Sentis in open beta and the upcoming Unity Muse, Unity is poised to redefine AI in game development, offering cutting-edge tools for creators.

Financially, Unity has outperformed expectations in Q2 2023. A revenue of $533 million surpassed Wall Street’s forecast, coupled with an impressive EPS of $0.26. This financial robustness, coupled with consistent fiscal year guidance, reflects Unity’s solid market position and operational efficiency. These achievements underscore Unity’s resilience and potential as a multibagger tech stock, even in challenging market conditions.

Unity’s trajectory is set towards technological prowess and market leadership, making it not just a company to watch but a potential game-changer in the tech industry. Its strategic moves and financial stability make it a compelling choice for investors.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

In the volatile world of high-growth tech stocks, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) remains a strong player despite a tough year. The stock has fallen 25% in year-to-date returns, highlighting the sector’s inherent instability. Yet PayPal’s recent strategic actions show its resilience and potential for recovery. Insider trading gives mixed clues about company confidence, and although top executive Jonathan Auerbach sold a significant number of shares, the general trend among insiders is to buy.

With a market cap of $60.10 billion, PayPal is a solid player in fintech. Its forward price-earnings ratio is 9.81, very enticing among fintech stocks.

In the latest quarter, PayPal’s financials show a mixed performance. Revenue growth of 8.36% to $7.42B indicates strong market demand, yet the company faces profitability challenges, evidenced by a 23.31% drop in net income and a significant decline in net profit margin to 13.75%. This contrast suggests that while PayPal is expanding its market presence, it is simultaneously grappling with higher costs or investments not immediately yielding returns. Operational efficiency has improved, as seen in the reduced operating expenses, but this has not been sufficient to offset the profitability decline.

The balance sheet remains robust, with slight increases in assets and liabilities, but the cash flow situation presents concerns, particularly the notable decrease in cash from operations. This financial snapshot reflects PayPal’s current struggle to balance growth with profitability and operational efficiency.

PayPal’s move into cryptocurrencies is a major step. Investments in crypto-company Magic and launching its stablecoin, PayPal USD, show its commitment to digital currency innovation. Buying Curv, a digital asset security firm, strengthens PayPal’s crypto stance. These moves diversify PayPal’s portfolio and position it in the growing digital finance sector.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), a notable player in the tech industry, has demonstrated resilience and innovation throughout 2023. Despite a 10% decline in its year-long return, the company showcased robust financial performance. In its third fiscal quarter, Zoom’s total revenue reached $1.14 billion, marking a 3.2% increase. Its enterprise revenue impressively rose by 7.5%, indicating strong market confidence.

The company’s financial outlook for fiscal year 2024 remains optimistic. Zoom projects its total revenue to lie between $4.51 billion and $4.51 billion, affirming its growth trajectory. This outlook reflects Zoom’s commitment to expanding its technological footprint and enhancing customer experience.

Zoomtopia 2023 was a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation. New products like Zoom Docs and AI-enhanced meeting tools underscore its focus on improving collaboration and efficiency. Additionally, the acquisition of Workvivo and the introduction of Workspace Reservation solutions reinforce Zoom’s edge in hybrid work environments.

Furthermore, Zoom’s advancements in customer support and event management tools position it as a multifaceted tech powerhouse. The integration of AI features in Zoom Events and customer support workflows exemplifies its dedication to technological excellence. These strategic moves, coupled with steady financial growth, paint a promising picture for Zoom as a potential multibagger in the tech sector.

