3 Tech Stocks That Are Shaping the New World Order

The “new world order” is a loaded term with sunnily optimistic or darkly negative implications, depending on your outlook. But beyond personal bias, the new world order is a statement of fact. Tomorrow’s world looks different from today’s, and every generation contended with a new world of some sort. The steamship created a new world order of cross-global trade, just as the telegraph created a new world order of connectivity and fast(ish) communication.

Likewise, we’re facing a similar situation today. It’s driven mostly by machine learning, artificial intelligence and increasingly complex digitization systems that tie us closer to one another. And, like the telegraph and steamship, a handful of companies are positioned to shape this new world. In this case, though, tech stocks are molding tomorrow’s future. These three tech stocks are doing much of that heavy lifting while creating a template for more to follow.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

War isn’t desirable, but for the foreseeable future, it’s all but inevitable. And Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is the longstanding forerunner shaping the new world order of warfare. As nearly all investors know by now, Palantir uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to aggregate, integrate and use data to inform decision-making. Its clients span from government health institutions to corporate entities pulling together multiple databases into a coherent dashboard.

But Palantir’s warfighting function is its most innovative and representative of how combat will likely evolve. Palantir has had a robust technological presence in Ukraine, leveraging cutting-edge tech in a real-world operational environment. The company’s analytics assess battlefield effects in real time. Tools also integrate with unmanned aircraft and help commanders make decisions faster than before when they relied upon a staff of analysts to do the heavy thinking.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

Physical security will be paramount in the emerging new world order as, unfortunately, increased threats domestically and internationally pose risks to people and infrastructure. OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is a little-known tech stock perfectly adapted to shape next-gen physical security. OSI makes various security and inspection devices, including x-ray machines and metal detectors. However, the company is set to shape the new world order on multiple fronts. The company also owns Spacelabs Healthcare, which creates cutting-edge medtech. Its healthcare segment also includes, as the name implies, monitoring tech for astronauts. That makes OSI a triple threat: tech stock, healthcare stock and space stock.

Despite a range of operational focuses, OSI’s fundamentals are strong. The company’s operating income currently stands at 17.96%, marking a substantial jump in the past few years. That’s understandable, considering the current security climate. Despite the income climb, OSIS trades at 20x price-to-earnings, well below the tech stock’s 42x price-to-earnings average.

Ultimately, OSI’s diversified operations target tomorrow’s most compelling trends — security, health and space — while its financial position ensures longevity.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Just as physical security is a key part of the new world order, so, too, are cyber and digital security. CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is one of the tech stocks shaping that industry, with a focus on a critical part of daily life: identity management. CyberArk’s market penetration is unmatched. Its identity management products span finance, healthcare, energy, retail and more. That reach, coupled with high customer switching costs, means CyberArk’s position will be difficult for competitors to match or dislodge.

Last week, CyberArk’s earnings reinforced its position in the new world order. The company’s subscription-based recurring revenue grew 68% year-over-year while its total recurring revenue grew 38%. Recurring revenue is a key indicator of customer satisfaction and “stickiness,” and CyberArk’s expanded top-line numbers are proof the company is increasingly indispensable to the new world order of cybersecurity and digital identity management.

