3 Tech Stocks I Never Plan to Sell

Most of the 48 stocks I own are in relatively predictable sectors such as real estate and financials, but there are a few tech stocks I've put my own money into. In this short video, I discuss the three tech stocks I'm most confident will beat the market over the long term.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of January 18, 2023. The video was published on January 22, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Block

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com, Block, and MercadoLibre and has the following options: short January 2024 $200 calls on Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Block, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.