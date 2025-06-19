3 Tech Stocks With High and Rising Institutional Interest

Institutions owning over 80% of the S&P 500 market capitalization are a powerful market force. When they sell, the market falls, and when they buy, the market rises. This article examines three up-and-coming technology stocks that also have high and increasing institutional interest, a powerful force for their share prices.

The questions to be answered are what drives the interest and how high their share price may rise over the coming twelve months.

Snowflake: Institutional Activity Surges to Record Highs in H1 2025

Snowflake's (NYSE: SNOW) institutional activity began to surge in Q1 and continued the trend in Q2, foreshadowing the results for the period. The Q1 release affirmed the decision to change CEOs, reinvigorating growth while accelerating its growth driver, the product innovation pipeline.

The net result is that the outlook for its 20% revenue CAGR was also affirmed and strengthened, leading to a significant shift in analysts' sentiment. Regarding the institutions, they own about 65% of the stock, with their net holdings rising significantly in 2025. The top shareholders are fund managers, including Vanguard and BlackRock; however, ownership is broad, encompassing pension funds, insurance companies, and hedge funds.

The analysts' trends in 2025 are bullish, accelerated by the Q1 report, and are leading to targets at the high end of the range. As of mid-June, SNOW stock has a 20% upside, with higher forecasts expected to be issued as the year progresses. Highlights from the report include strong momentum driven by client wins and penetration gains, which are expected to continue.

AST SpaceMobile: Institutional Activity Rockets Higher in Q2

AST SpaceMobile’s (NASDAQ: ASTS) institutional activity turned bullish late in 2024 and began to ramp higher in Q4. It surged in Q1 2025 and then again in Q2 to set record highs. The shift in buying aligns with a change in business operations that includes the launch of its network, initial revenues, accelerating contract wins, and a rapidly improving outlook for sustainable, profitable growth.

Institutions own more than 60% of this stock, with Rakuten Capital, Vodafone, and American Tower Corporation listed as the largest shareholders. Each has a vested interest in the business, collectively operating a global network of telecommunications services.

Analysts' activity is also a significant driver for this market. The trends tracked by InsiderTrades include rapidly increasing coverage, a firm Moderate Buy rating, and a rising price target. The consensus in mid-June suggests the stock is trading near fair value, but the revision trends indicate a high-end range of nearly $63, representing an almost 50% upside for the stock.

Catalysts for the move include the upcoming earnings report, which is expected to accelerate revenue growth and improve earnings clarity. Analysts predict this company will turn profitable in late 2026 or early 2027 and then rapidly accelerate its earnings afterward.

Archer Aviation’s Institutional Interest Lifts Market in 2025

Archer Aviation's (NYSE: ACHR) institutional activity shifted from selling to buying late in 2024, surged to a record high in Q1 2025, and remains strong in Q2. The shift in activity aligns with its progress in certification and the commercialization of its technology. The institutions own roughly 60% of the stock as of mid-June and are likely to continue increasing their holdings as the year progresses. The company is expected to finalize type certification by the end of the year and commence commercial operations shortly thereafter.

Analysts' trends are bullish for this stock. The trends tracked by InsiderTrades include increasing coverage, firming sentiment, and price target increases that have lifted the consensus more than 60% in 12 months. The consensus forecasts a nearly 30% upside for the stock while the high-end range adds almost 40%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.