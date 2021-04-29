3 Tech Stocks, 3 Stories

We’re in the midst of the Q1 earnings season. All signs are still positive for the most part. Many companies have managed to beat Wall Street expectations. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, gives us his read on things now.

1. John, as far as I can tell, these positive earnings reports don’t seem to be moving the needle much on their corresponding stocks. Is that what you’re seeing also?

2. As many company earnings have topped expectations, much of the euphoria is rooted in easy comps on them. So, what’s the sustainability of these earnings increases?

3. Would a corporate tax increase be a threat to future earnings?

4. You recently wrote “In the simplest of terms, a major company earnings “beat” is NOT what it used to be.” How so?

5. You also recently wrote about Q1 showing a semiconductor arms race. What’s the story there?

6. Let’s not forget Tesla that you focused on earlier this week in your Global Week Ahead report. Is there something there that concerns you?

7. While overseas markets seem to be mixed, is the U.S. bull market still in tact and are you looking for a choppy, more range bound summer?

8. Let’s look at a few top-ranked Info Tech stocks on your list…Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU) and LG Display (LPL).

Talking earnings and the market with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.