3 Tech Stock Winners to Buy Now for a Huge 2024

Tech stocks have dominated for the better part of the past two decades. Much of this recent growth has been fueled by the recent surge of interest in AI. Investors expect ongoing growth, crucial for portfolio returns. However, finding the best large-cap tech stock winners in this space isn’t an easy task. There are so many companies to choose from in a range of high-growth industries.

That’s where this list comes in. I’ve looked at hundreds of trailblazing tech stocks over the years, and these three are some of the best operators in their core sectors. I think over time, long-term investors can’t go wrong owning these names.

Of course, a number of headwinds could hurt this thesis over short periods of time. But for those looking to invest for the long term, here’s why I’d focus my research efforts on these three tech stock winners right now.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has emerged as a potential Wall Street favorite, leveraging its position as a leading e-commerce platform provider with ongoing innovation. While initially catering to small businesses, Shopify now attracts more prominent brands, facilitated by Shopify Plus, tailored for global retailers. Its modern retail stack appeals to diverse industries, from subscription-based ventures.

The company’s success rides on e-commerce growth, sustained by continuous innovation and AI integration. Recent restructuring efforts have bolstered profitability and liquidity. Investors eye Shopify’s potential to generate substantial free cash flow in the coming years.

Recently, Shopify partnered with Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Google Cloud to boost digitalization for retailers globally, merging commerce platforms, cloud infrastructure and retail expertise. That collaboration aims to modernize retail operations, enhance customer experiences, and enable scalable commerce platforms leveraging advanced technologies.

If the company continues to see accelerated growth from such partnerships, its current valuation could be deemed very attractive a few years from now.

During the pandemic, video conferencing technology became a staple for most households. Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) took the lead in this sector, becoming a household name. And of late, the company has translated its top-line growth into profitability, something long-term investors like to see.

In Q4, Zoom brought in $667 million in Enterprise revenue but notably brought in even more impressive bottom-line growth. Now trading at only 29 times earnings, this is a tech stock I really look at as a value play in an integral sector. The company’s shift towards enterprise revenue suggests the potential for even greater accelerated long-term growth.

During the Enterprise Connect conference in Orlando, Zoom Video Communications introduced new features for its AI-driven platform, Zoom Workplace, enhancing communication efficiency. That update integrates artificial intelligence across meetings, chat and phone systems, streamlining workflows. The company’s AI companion, integral to Zoom Workplace, unifies all Zoom tools, demonstrating Zoom’s dedication to accessible technology.

Zoom’s AI companion now detects languages and offers better summarization, improving user experiences. It integrates with external platforms like Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace for seamless collaboration. Zoom addresses users’ privacy concerns by ensuring AI model training without using customer or third-party data.

If the surge in AI-related stocks continues, Zoom should benefit over time.

Emerging as one of Nasdaq’s top-performing stocks and a member of the Magnificent Seven, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) boasts an impressive surge over the past year. The company’s strategic shift from the metaverse to AI and effective cost-saving measures drove Meta’s exceptional operational results. Meta consistently exceeded analyst expectations throughout the year, reporting significant revenue and net income increases across all four quarters.

With an expanding operating margin and strong free cash flow of $43 billion, Meta remains a leader in digital advertising, making it an attractive addition to investment portfolios.

Meta’s primary revenue source is its suite of free social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which collectively contributed 98% of its revenue in 2023, mainly from advertising. With a substantial user base and engagement levels, Meta commands around 20% of the U.S. digital advertising market, second only to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL). Despite fluctuations tied to economic cycles, the digital advertising sector offers considerable growth potential.

